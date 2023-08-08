“I’m a lifetime learner. I love learning, so I’m always looking for an opportunity to learn. That led me to being a library user.”
Those words came from Peter Kotarba, who became the director of the Edward U. Demmer Memorial Library in Three Lakes in April.
Kotarba, 27, was born and raised in Rhinelander and graduated from Rhinelander High School.
His mother, Lori, is a retired mathematics teacher and his father, Bart, works at the Northwoods Wildlife Center in Minocqua, where he is an educator in animal rehabilitation.
Kotarba went on to attend UW-Oshkosh where he was a history major with a minor in music. He then attended UW-Milwaukee for Library Science and earned a master’s degree.
“I also spent some time studying in China and learned the importance of intellectual freedom, and the ability to learn whatever you want and say whatever you want,” he said. “Libraries are the backbone of that in our society and it’s not something we should take for granted. I didn’t finish the program, but it was a great experience for me.”
Kotarba said he needed to determine which type of library he wanted to work in — school, public or academic.
“I really like people and a public library is an opportunity to serve a community at large, its children up to its senior citizens,” he said. “I enjoy this area, so I looked for a job around here. They (Demmer library) had an opening for the cataloger and that became a foot in the door last August.”
Kotarba also worked as the technical services librarian and the library accounts manager.
“I did the bookkeeping, as well as keeping the books. I became the director last April,” he said.
Kotarba noted his introduction to the director’s position could not have been better, as he learned about the job from previous long-time Director Erica Brewster.
“It was great to have about six months to learn from a fabulous public library director, and a modern library director, too,” he said. “The Demmer Library Board considered my degree and qualifications, and felt I was a good fit for the director position.
“I was very excited to start my career here. It’s a great opportunity for me.”
Kotarba has been spending some of his time learning more about the Three Lakes area.
“My friends and I go to the American Legion on Mondays to play board games as an opportunity to meet the community. And we meet people through our library events. We attract more than the typical library user, so we are able to meet a lot of people that way,” he said.
Kotarba called the Demmer library a “real gem in the North Woods.”
“The recent renovation makes it such a welcoming space for people looking for books, for those who need a place to study, or those who just need to decompress after a long day,” he said.
The Demmer Memorial Library is located at 6961 W. School St. in Three Lakes. It’s open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
