Three Lakes will host its fifth annual North By North Woods (NXNW) Music Crawl this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9.
The event begins Friday night at 7 p.m. with a performance by The UnXpected. The band, billed as “one of the best explosive cover bands in Milwaukee,” will perform a two-plus hour set at Three Lakes Center for the Arts in Three Lakes.
Performing classic hits from artists like John Mellencamp, AC/DC, Van Morrison, The Charlie Daniels Band, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Cheap Trick and many more, The UnXpected will bring its style of high energy, crowd interaction and excitement to the evening.
The UnXpected has been performing across the state and beyond for more than 30 years, including at premier venues such as Milwaukee’s Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and other county fairs. The group has opened for big bands like REO Speedwagon, Jefferson Starship, Fran Cosmo (former lead singer of the band Boston), Creedence Clearwater Revival and Tommy James.
Tickets for Friday night’s show cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Also available are special “date night” tables, which include T-shirts, a bottle of spirits, drink tickets and snacks at a private table. These date night tables cost $100.
Concessions will be open throughout the event, with all proceeds benefiting TLCFA. The NXNW event is put on by the Three Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
To purchase tickets to Friday night’s show, visit the website listed below.
After the Friday night performance, music lovers are urged to rest up for a full day of free music on Saturday, Sept. 9, as part of the NXNW event. Performances will take place around the town of Three Lakes, and a free shuttle ride will be available to and from multiple venues all day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.