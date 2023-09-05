Three Lakes will host its fifth annual North By North Woods (NXNW) Music Crawl this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9.

The event begins Friday night at 7 p.m. with a performance by The UnXpected. The band, billed as “one of the best explosive cover bands in Milwaukee,” will perform a two-plus hour set at Three Lakes Center for the Arts in Three Lakes.

