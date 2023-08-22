Raffle slated to support students Aug 22, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Three Lakes Parent Teacher Organization will host a bucket raffle Monday, Aug. 28, to raise funds to support 4K through sixth-grade students in the Three Lakes School District.The event is scheduled at Three Lakes Elementary School. Raffles will be open from 4 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the drawing. Prizes include the chance to win a Ring doorbell, locally handcrafted items, American Girl Dolls, Green Bay Packers Collectors Series football, and more.Tickets cost either $1 each and 25 for $20, or $5 each and five for $20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lakes Elementary School Lakes Parent Teacher Organization Lakes School District Three Lakes School Fundraising Raffle Lotteries × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Muskie open draws 1,200 anglers Sentencing hearing set for Woodruff hit-and-run Nicholas (Frank) Haubry Barbara Callies Roselynn Marie Richter
