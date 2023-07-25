Santy and Son to perform for Concert in the Park Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santy and Son will perform Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. at the gazebo in Cy Williams Park in Three Lakes.The group will perform as part of the ongoing music series, Concerts in the Park, hosted by the Three Lakes Historical Society and Museum. The event will continue on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. through August, with various bands performing. Concerts are free of charge, but guests are advised to bring a chair or blanket for seating. In the case of inclement weather, the performance will be held at the Three Lakes High School auditorium. For more information, contact 715-546-2295. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment as Guest Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Vilas, Oneida counties quarantined due to moth caterpillar infestations Vandalism occurs for third time this year on Eagle River Golf Course Lac du Flambeau man sentenced to prison in felony battery case HIGHWAY CLOSED Eagle River fireworks canceled due to lack of funding, help
