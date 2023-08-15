Vanessa Beyer and her children Isla, Evelyn and Adalia look at a few of the books available at the new Storybook Garden located at Three Lakes Evangelical Free Church. Beyer painted the exterior of the book house stationed at the church. —Staff Photos By MICHELLE DREW
Retired school teachers Beth Jacobson (right) and Mari Lynn Garbowicz are the masterminds behind the expanding Storybook Gardens project in Three Lakes. To date there are 15 locations and more are in the works.
The Storybook Gardens of Three Lakes project is truly a community effort, drawing efforts from local volunteers, organizations and businesses teaming up in order to bring a unique amenity to the area.
And it’s still growing, this year adding three more locations for visitors to enjoy at Three Lakes Evangelical Free Church, St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, and Boehm’s.
Aimed at improving literacy and providing children a learning experience to keep them sharp through the summer months, while also showcasing all Three Lakes has to offer, the project was started three years ago by two retired school teachers, Mari Lynn Garbowicz and Beth Jacobson.
Garbowicz taught first grade for 43 years, 40 of which were spent in the Three Lakes School District, while Jacobson taught mostly fourth-graders for 33.5 years in the district. This experience has given the two women a fantastic base of knowledge and sources to plan engaging and interesting activities for youths.
“The goal is to showcase what Three Lakes has to offer, while also offering alternatives to devices and the standard outdoor recreation that is so popular in the North Woods,” Jacobson said.
What began with only four locations has now spread to 15, with book houses housing not only reading materials, but also interactive activities for children with varying themes.
“Once those four caught on, we were approached by area businesses that wanted to join the effort,” Jacobson said.
Businesses that sign up to establish their own garden get the ultimate say in what kind of theme and activities it contains, but Garbowicz and Jacobson are instrumental in providing input.
“We meet with the sponsoring business and talk about their vision and share ideas, find books, and suggest activities.” Garbowicz said.
The book houses hold a blend of fiction and nonfiction books, hands-on activities, task cards, scavenger hunts and more.
Community groups have stepped up to help bring the gardens to fruition, including the Three Lakes Lions Club, Edward U. Demmer Memorial Library, Three Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Three Lakes Community Foundation, Three Lakes Public Library Foundation, and Three Lakes Parent Teacher Organization.
A number of community volunteers also have put their skills to use, including Nate Koch, director of the fab lab at the school who has put his fabrication skills to use for the project; and Lion’s member Ken Huebner, who has built each of the book houses for the 15 locations. Art students in the junior high and high school also have been instrumental in decorating the book houses for various locations.
Each storybook garden provides a sitting bench, in addition to the book house, where families can sit and read or perform activities.
These garden locations are open from Memorial Day through about Pumpkin Fest in October, but Jacobson and Garbowicz are currently working to transform one of the initial sites at the Demmer library into a permanent, year-round location.
The project will continue to expand as long as community interest continues, Jacobson noted. Supplies are swapped out about every two years.
Visitors to the gardens are reminded that these stops differ from neighborhood free library houses, where books may be taken or exchanged. Patrons are asked to leave the contents inside the book houses at the site for others visiting the garden to use.
Patrons can visit storybook gardens throughout downtown Three Lakes at Lick-A-Dee Splitz, Mind Chimes, Fika coffee, Three Lakes Pharmacy, Little Dipper, The Gathering Place, Demmer library, historical museum, Reiter Center, evangelical free church, St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, and Boehm’s.
Visitors also are invited to share their adventures at #ThreeLakesWI or find Storybook Gardens of Three Lakes on Facebook.
