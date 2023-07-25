Registration is now open to take part in the seventh annual Running Bear Triathlon planned for Sunday, Aug. 13, in Three Lakes.
This is a unique point-to-point triathlon starting in the town of Three Lakes and ending at the lakeside cabin of Ed and Gwen Hutchins.
“The event winds through the beautiful North Woods of Wisconsin, beginning with a 15K bicycle ride, followed by a 5K run around the peninsula, and then a 0.2K swim ending at 7791 Friedle Road,” said Stephanie Dahlquist, YMCA of the Northwoods associate executive director.
Awards and celebration will follow the race. All ages are welcome and a relay option is available for two- or three-person teams.
All proceeds go to benefit the YMCA of the Northwoods, Three Lakes youth athletics, and the Three Eagle Trail.
“Great finisher swag will be offered along with post event ceremonies at the cabin,” Dahlquist added.
Registration is open now through the day of the event. Day of registration will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with the race starting at 11 a.m. at the Triangle Motel in Three Lakes. The motel is located at the corner of highways X and 32.
To register, visit active.com and search “Running Bear Triathlon.”
“Registration is capped at 100 participants so register early to be guaranteed of a spot in this great event,” Dahlquist said.
Pricing is $60 for an individual, $85 for a two-person team, and $110 for a three-person team.
This event is sponsored by Ed and Gwen Hutchins Family Foundation. For more information, call 608-556-1234 or visit hutchinsfoundation.com.
