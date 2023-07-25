Registration is now open to take part in the seventh annual Running Bear Triathlon planned for Sunday, Aug. 13, in Three Lakes.

This is a unique point-to-point triathlon starting in the town of Three Lakes and ending at the lakeside cabin of Ed and Gwen Hutchins.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.