Vintage boats on display Saturday at Pine Isle Aug 22, 2023

A vintage boat rendezvous is planned Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pike's Pine Isle in Three Lakes.

Setup will begin at 10 a.m., with boats on display at 11 a.m. Live music by 2 Miles South will begin at noon. 

Anyone wishing to show their boat at the rendezvous can visit pineislethreelakes.com to download a registration form, or stop by the bar to pick one up.

Pike's Pine Isle is located at 1261 Pine Isle Road. Hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays, open at 3 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays at 11 a.m.
