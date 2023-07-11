The Sayner-St. Germain Fish and Wildlife Club will host the upcoming presentation, “Tick-borne Illnesses” by Jeff Waite Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at the St. Germain Community Center.
This is the fifth 2023 program presented by the Fish and Wildlife Club. Future presentations include otters in August, wildlife rehab with Wild Instincts in September, and a presentation by the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation in October. Presentations are held the third Wednesday of each month.
Waite will share his knowledge about ticks and tick-borne illnesses with the community during the presentation, followed by a time for questions after the program.
Waite collaborated with the Howard Young Foundation to establish what is now the Aspirus Tick-Borne Illness Center, located in Woodruff.
Waite’s daughter, Jennifer Kane, lost her 12-year battle with Lyme disease July 30th, 2015, at age 42. Kane and Waite were both active speakers in the community prior to her death, sharing what they had learned during her illness about tick-borne diseases.
“Jennifer would still be with us if we knew at the beginning of her illness what we know now,” said Waite. “She wanted to make sure we shared that with as many people as possible.”
The presentation will cover not only the endemic tick-related illnesses like Lyme disease, Ehrlichiosis, and Anaplasmosis, but will also cover the other diseases that ticks can transmit, including parasitic and viral diseases, and allergic reactions.
Wisconsin ranks fifth in the number of Lyme disease cases reported. Approximately 20% of people who are infected develop chronic symptoms that can be life-altering or life-ending.
Waite will focus on helpful information about what to do if bitten by a tick and steps individuals can take to avoid ticks.
Waite will also share updates on a vaccine for Lyme disease.
The program is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Kelly McGill 715-542-1614.
