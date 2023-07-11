The Sayner-St. Germain Fish and Wildlife Club will host the upcoming presentation, “Tick-borne Illnesses” by Jeff Waite Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at the St. Germain Community Center.

This is the fifth 2023 program presented by the Fish and Wildlife Club. Future presentations include otters in August, wildlife rehab with Wild Instincts in September, and a presentation by the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation in October. Presentations are held the third Wednesday of each month.  

