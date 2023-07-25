soc 3 vacationland voices-07.26.23-vacationland voicesa.jpg

Vacationland Voices community choir will put on the “All Who Sing” 2023 concert Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Northland Pines High School auditorium. It is free to attend and open to the public. —Contributed Photo

Vacationland Voices will perform its 2023 concert, “All Who Sing,” Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Northland Pines High School Auditorium located at 1800 Pleasure Island Road in Eagle River.

Vacationland Voices is an ecumenical North Woods community choir that represents several area churches.

