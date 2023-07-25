Vacationland Voices community choir will put on the “All Who Sing” 2023 concert Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Northland Pines High School auditorium. It is free to attend and open to the public. —Contributed Photo
Vacationland Voices will perform its 2023 concert, “All Who Sing,” Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Northland Pines High School Auditorium located at 1800 Pleasure Island Road in Eagle River.
Vacationland Voices is an ecumenical North Woods community choir that represents several area churches.
The concert is free and open to the public. A goodwill offering will be collected during the event to benefit three local charities; Vets Helping Vets, the Vilas County Foster Closet, and Habitat for Humanity, Northwoods.
The performance will include over 70 singers comprised of students, adults, retirees, and vacationers.
The choir will perform a diverse group of musical repertoire including inspirational, patriotic, spiritual, pops, and world language pieces.
The concert’s theme, “All Who Sing,” celebrates the joy of singing and being able to gather together once again.
“Working with the Vacationland Voices has been a joy this summer,” said Director Kate Janssen. “We hope our community members leave the performance feeling as uplifted as we do after each rehearsal. We are also excited to give back to three great local organizations that mean a lot to us.”
Janssen added that they are grateful to the Northland Pines School District for their custodial support and facilities rental, along with Three Lakes School District for the use of their platform stage risers.
The performance will be accompanied by Norma Yaeger.
The Vacationland Voices planning committee members include Jean Meyer, Shele Fawcett, Ann Eno, Kathy Mackin and Karen Stanton. Rachel Strong will provide additional instrumental accompaniment at the performance.
Vacationland Voices operates under the auspices of the Headwaters Council for the Performing Arts.
