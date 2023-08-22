Despite an increase, Wisconsin students are still behind in vaccinations required for school, leaving them unprotected against vaccine-preventable diseases, reported the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) last week.

With the school year around the corner, the DHS welcomed CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen last week to Wisconsin as part of a nationwide call to action to ensure children are ready for a healthy school year.

