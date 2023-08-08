The Warehouse Arts Center will host two events this upcoming weekend.
The first event will host singer and songwriter, Jody Healy, during the Warehouse’s monthly Live at the Inspiration Bar Friday, Aug. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Healy originally hails from Racine on Lake Michigan, situated between the musical influences of Motown from Detroit and Blues from Chicago.
Her style was inspired by Nashville country rifts wafting from her Uncle Bill’s dairy barn, polka and big band music at Polish family gatherings, jazz greats from kids cartoons, “High Life” music from a junior year spent in Ghana, West Africa, and reggae from three years in the Peace Corps in Jamaica, as well as a dash of salsa and a series of church and jazz choirs.
Currently, Healy is based in Santa Cruz, Calif., where she recorded her first album “Still Time” in the spring of 2018. She is involved in the Bay Area bluegrass music scene through toneway.com, the John-smith Esalen Songwriting yearly gathering, and the Santa Cruz Songwriting Circle.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the winners of the Northwoods Community Photo Contest, including the People’s Choice Award, will be announced at the Seeing Our Northwoods Photo Celebration.
Immediately following the awards presentation, local photographer and storyteller, Bob Kovar, will show and tell how he “sees our North Woods” through his imaging and storytelling.
Kovar’s newly published book, “Beneath the Eagle Tree: Early Morning Dreamscapes in Portrait and Verse,” displays how he uses his camera and stories to document his love of the region, and its beauty and importance as one of the last refuges for “all things wild.” Kovar uses his lens in the hope of preserving the North Woods for generations to come.
Kovar will be available for questions after the presentation, and his book will be available for purchase and signing at this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.