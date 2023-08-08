Wild Instincts’ Mark Naniot and Sharon Larson will return to the Three Lakes Center for the Arts (TLCFA) Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. for a presentation on animals.

The duo has been working over 40 years with orphaned or injured animals, and has rehabilitated over 20,000 creatures in the North Woods area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.