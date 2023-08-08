featured Wild Instincts to give animal presentation Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wild Instincts’ Mark Naniot and Sharon Larson will return to the Three Lakes Center for the Arts (TLCFA) Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. for a presentation on animals.The duo has been working over 40 years with orphaned or injured animals, and has rehabilitated over 20,000 creatures in the North Woods area.Naniot and Larson will give a presentation to educate the community and offer an opportunity for individuals to meet some of their animal friends.Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of blankets, pet food, towels, or anything that may be of use at the center. The presentation is free to the public, but donations to Wild Instincts or TLCFA during the event are appreciated.Beverages and popcorn will be available for purchase.For more information, visit tlcfa.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment as Guest Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Northerners place first, third in two senior tournaments Peggy Williams Lac du Flambeau man, woman, sentenced in narcotic drug cases Vicki Lee Sundberg Riding group begins construction on Musky Mountain bike trails
