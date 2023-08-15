Singers and songwriters Amanda Anderson and Brett Winters will take the stage together this Friday, Aug. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. for a special Live @ Inspiration Bar performance at The Warehouse Arts Center in Eagle River.
According to Warehouse Executive Director, Donna Murray-Tiedge, Winters and Anderson have known each other for several years and through time have developed a depth of friendship evident in their emotionally imbued collaborations.
“Amazing as solo performers, they are dynamos when they play together. You don’t want to miss this performance,” she said.
California-born Amanda Anderson relocated to Wisconsin five years ago where she discovered the art of songwriting as an avenue of self-expression.
With keyboard as her main instrument, Anderson brings a contemplative and introspective feel to the songs she writes and performs. Much of her musical inspiration comes from her life experiences, as well as her interests in personal growth and expansion, spirituality, and nature photography.
Brett Winters is an indie-folk singer-songwriter from the North Woods who acoustically and vocally blends “classic to modern” folk styles.
Often using alternative tunings to explore the fretboard and conjuring foreign soundscapes, he layers on top a Jónsi-like falsetto to engender wistful passion. His deep lyrics, both thought-provoking and soothing, poignantly paint a life in service to healing, connection, and dignity, Murray-Tiedge added.
Live @ Inspiration Bar is a free, family-friendly event occurring weekly on Fridays at The Warehouse. Patrons are invited to stop by and enjoy the live, authentic music and friendly atmosphere, but the event is also live-streamed at facebook.com/warehouseartcenter.
