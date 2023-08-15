Singers and songwriters Amanda Anderson and Brett Winters will take the stage together this Friday, Aug. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. for a special Live @ Inspiration Bar performance at The Warehouse Arts Center in Eagle River.

According to Warehouse Executive Director, Donna Murray-Tiedge, Winters and Anderson have known each other for several years and through time have developed a depth of friendship evident in their emotionally imbued collaborations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.