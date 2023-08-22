Senate Bill 157, penned by Sen. Mary Felzkowski — now Wisconsin Act 30 — aims to help cover rising costs of emergency medical services (EMS).

Gov. Tony Evers signed the statewide Ambulance Assessment Program into law last week, which creates an appropriation to make payments from the ambulance service provider trust fund to eligible ambulance service providers as specified under 2021 Wisconsin Act 228.

