Senate Bill 157, penned by Sen. Mary Felzkowski — now Wisconsin Act 30 — aims to help cover rising costs of emergency medical services (EMS).
Gov. Tony Evers signed the statewide Ambulance Assessment Program into law last week, which creates an appropriation to make payments from the ambulance service provider trust fund to eligible ambulance service providers as specified under 2021 Wisconsin Act 228.
It also requires the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to transfer moneys annually from the ambulance service provider trust fund to cover the administrative costs associated with administering the ambulance assessment and supplemental reimbursements to ambulance providers.
“This bill piggybacks off of my bill that was signed into law last session (Act 228), that helps the state draw down federal dollars for ambulance services provided to those who are on Medicaid,” Felzkowski said. “The state collects an assessment on EMS providers, uses the funding as a federal match, draws down new dollars from the feds, and then returns the money to the providers.”
Felzkowski added this bill creates the necessary state appropriation to ensure these dollars are able to go back out to our communities.
The 2021 Wisconsin Act 228 created two programs at DHS to be used to stabilize the fragile EMS system in the state. Felzkowski explained that one of those tools was the Certified Public Expenditure program, which gives public EMS providers the option to certify uncompensated costs, helping the state draw down federal matching funds associated with unmet costs.
“This process is used in 48 states, as well as in other Wisconsin programs since 2004,” she said.
The other aspect of Act 228 requires private EMS providers to take part in an ambulance service provider assessment program.
“This action will help the state draw down $1.50 for every $1 collected in federal matching funds. This money will then be distributed back to the private EMS service providers through the Medicaid program. Wisconsin currently uses this assessment model for hospitals and nursing homes,” Felzkowski said.
Bill 228 created the necessary appropriation so DHS can disperse payments under the program to private, nonmunicipal ambulance providers.
“While this isn’t a silver bullet for our EMS providers, it’s a piece of the puzzle on our route to ensuring we have long-term sustainable EMS services in Wisconsin,” she said.
