The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports that about 1.2 million Wisconsin adults have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime.
Statistics show that about one out of three adult women and almost one out of every five adult men have been affected.
The experience of sexual assault is deeply devastating for patients and their loved ones.
To help begin the healing process, the nurses of the Aspirus Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Program provide compassionate care and treatment to patients who have been assaulted.
“SANE nurses are interchangeable with FNE or Forensic Nurse Examiner,” said Amy Riegert, registered nurse and SANE coordinator with Aspirus Health. “At Aspirus, we have a team of nurses with specialized training to perform medical and forensic examination for adolescents and adults who have been sexually assaulted or strangled.”
Aspirus SANE exams can be done up to 120 hours, or five days, after an assault. When patients report to an Aspirus Emergency Department where services are available, they are brought to a dedicated safe and private environment where the exam will take place.
With permission, the nurse will ask the patient about the assault, perform a physical exam including genitalia, complete an evidence collection kit, offer risk assessment for pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, and coordinate care with a sexual assault advocate.
Riegert assures that the patient is always in control.
“Our exams encompass trauma-informed care. A patient has been through a traumatic event, and therefore we give them their autonomy back during this exam and allow them the opportunity to make choices for themselves,” said Lacy Santilli, RN, SANE Program, Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital. “Some of the choices they can make are about what services they want us to provide for them, and then setting a pace that they’re comfortable with.”
Care is important whether a patient chooses to report the assault to law enforcement or not.
If the patient wishes to report, the SANE nurse will provide assistance. Nurses are mandated to report sexual assaults of patients under 18 years old.
If the patient is over 18 and unsure if they want to report the assault, the evidence collected during the exam will go into a kit that will be shipped directly to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, where Riegert says it will be held for up to 10 years for them to decide if they would like to report or not.
If the patient would like to track their kit through the chain of custody from law enforcement to crime lab, the nurse can provide information at this time.
Aspirus SANE programs are expanding across the system, with services currently available at six Aspirus hospitals.
If someone has experienced sexual assault, they can go to one of the Aspirus locations, or to their nearest emergency department to get set up with arrangements to travel to the nearest hospital that does perform forensic exams.
