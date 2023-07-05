ST. GERMAIN — The statue of Chief St. Germain came back into focus at the recent St. Germain Town Board meeting which drew support from members of several local service clubs in attendance.
St. Germain Northwoods Lions, St. Germain Lions, and the United Church of Christ Thrift Store sent representatives to show the board that there was support from the community to repair the statue, as well as to query the board on what progress was being made.
Lion’s club member Nancy Szott started the conversation by asking if the community could be allowed to do fundraising to keep the statue. Several ideas were brought up to repair the base and the statue.
Board Chairman Tom Christensen replied to the community members that a subcommittee could be formed, with a board member representative, to move forward with efforts on the statue. A list of names needs to be presented to the board at the July meeting, and the committee will be established.
The first step is to remove the statue. Supervisor Jim Swenson asked if this was something that the Department of Public Works could accomplish. The board is to contact the department to see if they can take the statue down and move it to a storage area.
The committee will be responsible for gathering quotes on repairs that will be needed. Previously, the St. Germain Chamber of Commerce had a refurbisher inspect the statue and they were given an informal estimate of $25,000 to repair and $40,000 to replace the statue. This did not include removing or reinstalling the statue.
Christensen noted that the committee would use a special town account to hold the funds as they are raised.
“We keep record of who gives to the town and keep an accounting, if that’s what happens,” he stated.
When the chamber was asked if they would actively be involved in any activities regarding fundraising, chamber President Phyllis O’Brien replied, “The chamber will promote the efforts, but not be actively involved due to staff issues at this time.”
Other agenda items included the St. Germain ATV Club, requesting the town to allow ATV traffic on Highway C to be open all year.
Vilas County would need to make the final decision to open the road from Highway 70 to Lolly Coogan Lane.
The process is to contact the forestry department, which then makes the recommendation to the county. The motion by the board to proceed was unanimous.
The fire department well project is on hold, still pending the final decision by the grant commission.
June Vogel, town clerk, informed the board that she had reached out and was told paperwork was forthcoming. As of the meeting date, Vogel had not been given a confirmation on the status of the grant.
The River Trail Committee is moving forward and the board agreed to continue support and representation on the commission. Swenson, proxy for St. Germain on the commission, mentioned some misconceptions on the trail, including the highway crossings. The trail plan only presents two crossings, not three. Swenson noted that misconceptions need to be cleared up in order to move forward.
Through guidance from town attorney Steve Garbowicz, the board agreed St. Germain would support the River Trail Commission, holding the easement agreements necessary as needed for the project. None of the easements are in the town.
The next town meeting will be held Monday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m.
