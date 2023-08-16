Eagle River Recreation Association’s (ERRA) Bourbon and Beer event held Aug. 1 brought in more than $41,000 to go toward updates needed at the historic Dome located on Highway 70 just outside of Eagle River.
The fundraiser, held at Eagle Waters Resort, featured a bourbon and beer tasting, along with heavy hors d’oeuvres and high-end items in both live and silent auction formats. Also on hand was an array of raffle baskets and other items donated by businesses and individuals.
After expenses, $41,314,60 was added to the ERRA’s coffers and will go toward a new chiller system — a dire necessity to have good ice for the group’s programs at the Eagle River Sports Arena, commonly called the Dome.
ERRA Board Member Genevieve Mors-Hicks was again the lead organizer for the event.
“In perspective, it costs over $10,000 a month to keep the lights on in the rink. Over and above that we need a new ice plant, and several things need to be updated,” she said. “We’re trying to get some new things, so we’ll have equipment that will last the next 25 years or more. So, every little bit helps and is appreciated.”
Mors-Hicks noted that it takes a lot of work to put on an event like Bourbon and Beer, which drew an estimated 150 people.
“I got hyper-focused on it a few years ago because it raised money for the rink, so I needed to be involved. My sister, Katie Mors-Egan, also put in a ton of time as part of a great support group,” Mors-Hicks said. “My parents, John and Mary Mors, and my sister, Samantha, helped, along with my friends Kim Adamovich and Abbey Stecker, plus great backing from the ERRA.”
Genevieve owns Boat Sport Marine and Powersports with her husband and brother, and credits their staff with picking up the many items for the event.
A standout moment of the evening was the heartfelt recognition of Phil Hahn as the Dunnie Richter ERRA Volunteer of the Year.
“Dunnie Richter contributed so much time and energy throughout his life, both on and off the ice, to help shape Eagle River hockey and the Dome into what it is today,” noted Mors-Hicks. “Much like the awards namesake, Phil does so much behind the scenes for the ice rink. It’s unreal. Even when no one else is around, he is constantly working on things. He is a really good guy, and he just wants the rink to be successful,” she added.
More information about the donors who played a major role in making this year’s Bourbon and Beer possible can be found on the ERRA’s Facebook page. For more information about the ERRA and its programs, contact skate@erra.com.
Abbey Stecker Gatlin contributed information to this story.
