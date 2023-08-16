Eagle River Recreation Association’s (ERRA) Bourbon and Beer event held Aug. 1 brought in more than $41,000 to go toward updates needed at the historic Dome located on Highway 70 just outside of Eagle River.

The fundraiser, held at Eagle Waters Resort, featured a bourbon and beer tasting, along with heavy hors d’oeuvres and high-end items in both live and silent auction formats. Also on hand was an array of raffle baskets and other items donated by businesses and individuals.

