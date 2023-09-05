Under the American Rescue Plan Act, the U.S. Department of Treasury has awarded Wisconsin $42 million through the Capital Projects Fund (CPF) to administer the Broadband Infrastructure Program.
The program’s grant round is now open, according to Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) Chairperson Rebecca Valcq.
The CPF is designed to address the barriers to internet access that existed before, but were made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Broadband Infrastructure Program grant funds will be used to make necessary investments in broadband infrastructure designed to provide consistent, reliable, and high-performance broadband service to areas most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in Wisconsin.
“We have come a long way to connect more homes and businesses to affordable, reliable internet service since the beginning of the pandemic, but barriers still exist for many in our state,” Valcq said. “The Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program supports the Evers Administration’s ongoing work by investing in projects that improve access to high-speed internet for communities that were most impacted by the pandemic.”
Eligible entities for the competitive grant program include internet service providers, telecommunications utilities, co-operatives, local governments, and for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Funding is available to construct broadband infrastructure projects to deploy reliable internet service that will meet or exceed 100/100 megabytes per second symmetrical speed internet service, and include at least one low-cost option for work, education, and health monitoring.
The Wisconsin Broadband Office is also holding two webinars for interested applicants.
The Capital Projects Application Overview webinar will be held Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. This live webinar will walk through a basic overview of the grant program, eligible recipients and projects, merit criteria, and how to submit grants through the new PSC Grants Management System.
The “How to Map Your Capital Project” webinar is being put on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. Questions for these webinars will be taken at the end of the presentation or can be sent ahead of time to psccapitalprojectsfund@wisconsin.gov.
Grant applications are due Nov. 7 by 1:30 p.m.
More information on the CPF and webinar links can be found at psc.wi.gov
