Car and truck show planned Aug. 26 Aug 16, 2023

The Eagle River Car and Truck Show is set for Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Eagle River.Classics, muscles and vintage vehicles, including motorcycles, will be lined up for viewing on Wall Street throughout the day.Individuals interested in showing their car, truck, or motorcycle at the event can call 800-359-6315 or email kim@eagleriver.org.Trophies and prizes will be awarded to show participants in various categories, including People's Choice Award. Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the show. The event will feature music and other opportunities for family fun, and a 50/50 raffle.The show is open to the public and free to attend. For more information, visit eagleriver.org.
