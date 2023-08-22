The fourth annual CashFORKids (Cash For Kids), a collaborative fundraising effort between all Eagle River financial institutions, provides funding to Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) so it can nutritionally support children from food insecure homes within the local community.

“With all our local financial institutions working together, we amplify the message that there are local children in need of nutritional support,” explained Cash For Kids Chairperson Lexi Scafaro. “These competitors are working together because they each want to stand with FORK for the benefit of our local kids.”

