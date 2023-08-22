The fourth annual CashFORKids (Cash For Kids), a collaborative fundraising effort between all Eagle River financial institutions, provides funding to Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) so it can nutritionally support children from food insecure homes within the local community.
“With all our local financial institutions working together, we amplify the message that there are local children in need of nutritional support,” explained Cash For Kids Chairperson Lexi Scafaro. “These competitors are working together because they each want to stand with FORK for the benefit of our local kids.”
In addition to the FORK Cares and Meals Now programs, this fundraiser will provide the financial resources that will make the FORK Pantry program possible.
The FORK Pantry program provides greater access to emergency food and snack items for area children and their families.
This is made possible by making food support more conveniently available, with FORK Pantry locations in the Eagle River, Sugar Camp, Phelps and Land O’ Lakes elementary schools. Plus, there are locations in the Conover Town Hall, Plum Lake Public Library in Sayner, St. Germain Community building, as well as in the Northland Pines Middle and High School building that are part of the Locker Program.
“Area food pantries are the first line of defense for local families, but hours and locations are not always convenient,” explained FORK Pantry Chairperson Jean Arndt. “The FORK Pantry locations move food support closer to where families live and provide a greater number of hours a week that they are open and food is available.”
FORK President Perry Pokrandt said the goal for this month-long fund raising effort, which ends Aug. 31, is for the financial institutions to raise over $28,000.
“We are confident that this community will rise to meet this challenge,” Pokrandt said.
Scafaro shared Pokrandt’s sentiment, saying she is proud of the leaders of each of the Eagle River financial institutions.
“I credit them for stepping forward in support of the Cash For Kids fundraiser,” she concluded. “Together, we are confident that our customers will embrace this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children within our community.”
Donations toward the Cash For Kids fundraiser are welcome through the end of the business day on Aug. 31. Individuals can make their donation during business hours at any of the Eagle River financial institutions. They can also donate via credit or debit card online at feedourruralkids.org/cashforkids, or mail checks to: Cash For Kids, 4887 Echo Ridge Drive, Eagle River, WI 54521.
