Feed Our Rural Kids Inc (FORK) has announced it will again put on the annual CashFORKids (Cash For Kids) fundraiser beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, and run through Aug. 31.
Cash For Kids, now in its fourth year, is FORK’s largest fundraising event and aims to help feed local children.
“Once again, the program will be a collaborative effort of all Eagle River financial institutions in support of FORK’s mission,” explained Cash For Kids Chairperson Lexi Scafaro. “Working together, our local banks and credit union will again work to raise the funds needed to underwrite FORK’s three nutritional support programs within the Phelps, Three Lakes, and Northland Pines school districts.”
Last August, Eagle River financial institutions provided area children with the equivalent of more than 10,000 meals through their collective participation in FORK’s Cash For Kids fundraiser.
“This year we hope to raise $28,000. That goal is just 4% more than we raised last year,” continued Scafaro. “This incremental increase in funds raised is needed to keep up with annualized food cost increases.”
Individuals can donate in person to this effort at Nicolet National Bank, Associated Bank, Ripco Credit Union, People’s State Bank, Incredible Bank, Great North Bank, and BMO Harris Bank.
“Without the support of the community during this fundraising effort, we would totally need to re-imagine our organization and the programs we manage in order to help feed area children from food insecure homes,” said FORK President Perry Pokrandt. “This collaborative effort of all Eagle River financial institutions provides us the critical financial support needed to run our FORK Cares and FORK Now programs, as well as the nine local Children’s Pantry locations.”
Pantries are stationed at the Eagle River, Land O’ Lakes, Sugar Camp, and Phelps elementary school buildings; within the Conover Town Hall, St. Germain Community Center, and Plum Lake Public Library; as well as within the Northland Pines Middle/High School as an element of their Locker program.
“We are again grateful to the Eagle River financial institutions for standing with FORK to help us feed local kids,” concluded Scafaro. “We thank the community for their support of FORK’s mission, and sincerely hope that they join with others in their support of the fourth annual Cash For Kids fundraiser.”
Feed Our Rural Kids is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
