er city brunstad.jpg
Buy Now

Daniel Brunstad addresses the city council seeking permission to plan and execute an Eagle Scout project installing ADA-compliant playground equipment on the city property at the playground behind city hall. —Photo By Michael Anderson

The Eagle River City Council approved a motion to allow Daniel Brunstad to add Americans with Disability Act (ADA)-compliant playground equipment to Eagle River Memorial Playground behind city hall during its Aug. 8 meeting.

Brunstad is making this park improvement as a project to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts of America. He must complete a community project and earn two more merit badges to become an Eagle Scout.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.