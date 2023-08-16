Daniel Brunstad addresses the city council seeking permission to plan and execute an Eagle Scout project installing ADA-compliant playground equipment on the city property at the playground behind city hall. —Photo By Michael Anderson
The Eagle River City Council approved a motion to allow Daniel Brunstad to add Americans with Disability Act (ADA)-compliant playground equipment to Eagle River Memorial Playground behind city hall during its Aug. 8 meeting.
Brunstad is making this park improvement as a project to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts of America. He must complete a community project and earn two more merit badges to become an Eagle Scout.
Brunstad, 14, has been in the scouting program for nearly five years. He is currently a Life Scout and is a member of Eagle River Troop 601.
The Eagle River Lions Club manages the Eagle River Memorial Playground.
Eagle River Mayor, Jeffrey Hyslop, asked Brunstad to work with the Lions club and Eagle River Department of Public Works to ensure his project is in line with the future of the property.
“I foresee, on the longer side, the project taking two years (to complete), because I have to fundraise,” he explained.
Brunstad will raise funds to purchase and place a swing set, as well as for concrete to secure the set, and to build a wheelchair-accessible path. He estimates the project to cost roughly $7,000.
Daniel had a twin brother, Thomas, who was disabled, and he remembers how incredibly happy his brother was whenever he got a chance to swing. He said his goal is to give that opportunity to others like Thomas.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Eagle Scout project can make checks payable to Eagle River Troop 601 and send the checks to: 4293 Martens Road, Eagle River, WI 54521.
The city council also granted a veterans organization representing the Navy Reserve Fleet Hospital Great Lakes Platform permission to use the Eagle River logo on a challenge coin, which is going to be given to members of the organization who attend a reunion in Eagle River this fall.
Ann Carlson, who is organizing the event and was deployed as part of the unit, is a retired Navy chief and now lives in the Eagle River area.
She explained that in 2006, her unit was deployed to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany. Their mission was to care for wounded warriors injured during the Global War on Terrorism.
The unit treated 8,600 wounded warriors during their deployment with a 99% survival rate.
“The rule of thumb was, if you made it to Landstuhl, you made it home,” Carlson said.
The Navy Reserve Fleet Hospital Great Lakes Platform received a Meritorious Unit Commendation from the Secretary of the Navy for its service.
Carlson expects approximately 75 veterans at the reunion. Most of them will be reunited for the first time since they returned home from Germany.
Additionally, the city council approved a measure to share their brush site with the town of Lincoln.
The city brush site is located down Loon Lake Road off Elm Drive and is currently open to city residents from 4 p.m. Friday afternoons to 6 a.m. Monday mornings. Lincoln town residents will share the same hours of operation.
The town of Lincoln also has applied to join the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Community Wildfire Protection Plan and the brush site will be administered within this program with state or federal grant funding.
The brush site is intended to give residents a place to take their brush, to prevent them from burning the waste on their property. The brush will be chipped and removed annually.
In other actions, the city also agreed to host a free electronics collection day on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. The collection is being organized by volunteer, Bob Blause, and will be facilitated through Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations.
Accepted electronics include, but are not limited to, TVs, computers, DVD and VCR players, cell phones, and gaming systems. Anybody will be allowed to drop off the electronics free of charge, saving area residents hundreds of dollars.
The city council also approved initial plans for Ahlborn Equipment to purchase and build three new heated warehouses on the northwest corner of Highway 45 and Highway G intersection. Ahlborn Equipment lost two warehouses in St. Germain to weather events this year and plans to rebuild those buildings in Eagle River.
