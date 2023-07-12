Two items were discussed at last Thursday’s special Eagle River City Council public hearing, including an ordinance change to short term rentals within city limits.
The recommendation to change the current language regarding the duration of stay for short term rentals in single-family residential zoned areas was passed unanimously.
Previous zoning rules stated that properties “cannot be rented out more than once in a seven-day period, except where the owner lives on-site.”
In order to clarify current ambiguity, the council recommended the wording be changed to reflect that a rental unit could only be occupied by one unique renter in a seven-day period.
A handful of citizens attended this portion of the meeting, stating their support for the change in wording.
Also discussed at the meeting was the granting of a conditional use permit to Eliason Realty of the North for a new digital sign to be erected at the office located at 325 W. Pine St. in Eagle River.
The changing graphics of the sign, combined with its location near the busy and accident-prone stoplight intersection of West Pine Street and Highway 45 North, garnered some discussion amongst the council members.
Eliason broker-owner Tim Kruse described the sign’s specs, changeable parameters and planned use by the firm, stating pictures and text of a displayed listing would be visible for approximately 20 to 30 seconds before switching to that of a different listing.
A recommendation to grant Eliason the conditional use permit for the sign was approved by a vote of 3-1, with the amendment that each graphic be displayed for a minimum of 30 seconds before switching to that of the next listing.
