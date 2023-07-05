The Vilas County Emergency Planning Committee last week heard an update from Andrew Faust of the North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, who indicated mitigation to eliminate or reduce long-term risks to human heath and property from natural hazards was key to include in a county plan.
“Mitigation can occur before, during, or after the emergency or disaster, and there are many benefits of mitigation.”
Among the benefits listed by Faust are to protect the health and safety of citizens, protect property, preserve the tax base, enhance recreation and tourism, and save tax dollars.
“For every dollar spent on mitigation, seven dollars are saved in future damages,” he said. “One of the main reasons Vilas County needs this is to maintain eligibility for federal emergency management grants.”
Have there been area disasters in the past? Yes. They include a July, 1995, tornado in Phelps that had a 3.5 mile swath resulting in $50,000-plus damages with trees on homes, businesses, and cars.
In May, 2008, hail two-plus inches in diameter caused $250,000 in damages around St. Germain. A July, 2010, thunderstorm caused more than $100,000 in damages near Star Lake, with 90 mph winds snapping and uprooting hundreds of trees.
In a July 16, 2016, thunderstorm winds caused $200,000 in damages in Presque Isle, Boulder Junction, and Phelps. There were many downed power lines and hundreds of downed trees that damaged six homes.
“Homeowners in Vilas County cannot get flood insurance,” said committee Chair Jerry Burkett. “I feel this is the most important committee the county board has.”
According to Sherri Congleton, Vilas County Emergency Management director, the county has received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to complete an “all hazards mitigation plan for the purpose of reducing the county’s vulnerability to the impacts of a natural disaster.”
Congleton will be sending a survey to towns in Vilas County, seeking information to include in a mitigation plan.
Burkett indicated he would like this committee to meet more often. Another meeting will be held Sept. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.