The Vilas County Emergency Planning Committee last week heard an update from Andrew Faust of the North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, who indicated mitigation to eliminate or reduce long-term risks to human heath and property from natural hazards was key to include in a county plan.

“Mitigation can occur before, during, or after the emergency or disaster, and there are many benefits of mitigation.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.