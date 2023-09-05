Anthony Brown, 53, of Eagle River, was in Vilas County Circuit Court last week for his first adjourned initial appearance, facing the charge of theft in a business setting greater than $10,000 to $100,000, a class G felony.
Brown was allegedly the sole authorized user of multiple debit cards linked to Eagle River Recreation Association (ERRA) bank accounts from 2014-22, his time as treasurer of the organization. In that time, he allegedly misused $71,547.88 worth of ERRA funds for personal purchases.
The defendant stated in court Aug. 29 that he will be retaining his own attorney. Judge Martha J. Milanowski continued Brown’s bond of $5,000 and scheduled an additional adjourned initial appearance for Oct. 2.
These charges stem from an investigation launched into Brown this past January by the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, after being asked by the ERRA to look into missing funds issues within the organization. An audit was performed earlier this year as well, which showcased that Brown’s personal purchase history, shown on the debit cards’ purchase receipts, was not related to ERRA functions and projects.
A criminal complaint has been filed in the case of a fatal stabbing that took place Aug. 19 in the town of Lac du Flambeau. Matthew L.T. Allen Jr., 20, was named as the suspect by the victim as he died at the scene.
This was reported in the criminal complaint registered Aug. 23.
When arrested and questioned, Allen Jr. noted that he and the victim had been arguing, and that he did not intend to stab him. He repetitiously told law enforcement officers “it stuck in him.”
The victim died due to a five-inch cut into his abdomen.
Allen Jr. appeared in court Aug. 30 for an adjourned initial appearance, facing the charge of first degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, a class B felony. His bond was set for $100,000.
The alleged crime took place on the 2800 block of Maang Avenue in Lac du Flambeau. The victim was found in critical condition at the scene, and identified Allen Jr. as his attacker while emergency service personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures.
Judge Milanowski scheduled an additional adjourned initial appearance for Allen Jr. for Sept. 11.
A 47-year-old Park Falls man appeared in court for a status hearing Aug. 28, facing the charge of theft by a contractor of more than $10,000 to $100,000, a class G felony. Derek J. Milhausen noted to Judge Daniel L. Overbey and the court that he has one more payment left for an attorney retainer.
Overbey scheduled an adjourned initial appearance for Milhausen for Oct. 23.
The alleged crime took place Aug. 13, 2022, when the defendant took three separate payments for contracted work totaling $18,032. It was reported he only worked for two days and failed to complete the work stated in the contract.
A separate contractor, hired by the victim to fix this issue, highlighted that Milhausen only performed “about $1,000” worth of work.
In other felonies, Donald J. Murray, 64, of Woodruff, appeared in court last week for a judicial pretrial, facing his fourth charge of operation while intoxicated, a class H felony. Judge Overbey scheduled an additional judicial pretrial for Oct. 24.
The alleged crime took place March 20 near Woodruff.
A plea and sentencing hearing was held in court Aug. 28 for Keith J. Clause, facing two charge counts of failure to support a child (120 days+), a class I felony. Clause, 46, of Keshena, waived his right to a jury trial and was found guilty on both counts by Judge Overbey.
He was sentenced to 12-months in Vilas County Jail, with two years of probation upon release. Clause must also pay all child support owed, and maintain employment.
