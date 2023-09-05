Anthony Brown, 53, of Eagle River, was in Vilas County Circuit Court last week for his first adjourned initial appearance, facing the charge of theft in a business setting greater than $10,000 to $100,000, a class G felony.

Brown was allegedly the sole authorized user of multiple debit cards linked to Eagle River Recreation Association (ERRA) bank accounts from 2014-22, his time as treasurer of the organization. In that time, he allegedly misused $71,547.88 worth of ERRA funds for personal purchases.

