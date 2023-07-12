A 29-year-old Lac du Flambeau man, charged with neglecting a child (consequence is death), party to a crime, waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded no contest to the Class D felony during a plea hearing in Vilas County Circuit Court last week.

Branch 1 Circuit Court Judge Martha J. Milanowski found George T. Poupart guilty of the charge and ordered a pre-sentence investigation for the crime committed in Vilas County on Dec. 23, 2021, that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old boy, according to court documents.

