A 29-year-old Lac du Flambeau man, charged with neglecting a child (consequence is death), party to a crime, waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded no contest to the Class D felony during a plea hearing in Vilas County Circuit Court last week.
Branch 1 Circuit Court Judge Martha J. Milanowski found George T. Poupart guilty of the charge and ordered a pre-sentence investigation for the crime committed in Vilas County on Dec. 23, 2021, that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old boy, according to court documents.
Judge Milanowski scheduled Poupart’s sentencing for Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. Poupart remains in custody in the Vilas County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.
In other felony cases, Shannon R. Chapman, 36, of Lac du Flambeau, appeared by video from Taycheedah Correctional Facility for her sentencing hearing on a felony charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child. Defense Attorney Brian F. Bennett was in court for Chapman, while District Attorney Karl P. Hayes was in court for the state. Chapman pleaded guilty to the Class H felony with a repeater modifier, waiving her right to a jury trial. Branch 2 Circuit Judge Daniel Overbey found Chapman guilty of the charge, and she then made a statement.
Judge Overbey sentenced Chapman to three years in the Wisconsin prison system, including one year of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision, concurrent to her current prison sentence. Terms of her probation include: maintain employment or education equaling full time; maintain absolute sobriety; not to possess or consume intoxicants; no taverns or be in the tavern portion of any restaurant premises; not to possess, use or ingest illegal drugs; do not take prescription drugs unless prescribed and only as prescribed; and no contact with Vincent Diver or Joseph Beson.
According to court documents, the felony was committed in Vilas County on July 5, 2021.
Ronald P. Peterson III, 32, of Lac du Flambeau, was in court for a sentencing hearing after reaching a plea agreement to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver narcotics. Two other felony drug charges and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed but read-in at sentencing. According to court documents, the crime occurred June 24, 2021, in Vilas County.
Judge Overbey sentenced Peterson to 10 years in the Wisconsin prison system, including five years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision. That sentence was stayed and Judge Overbey then placed Peterson on probation for five years. Conditions of his probation include: fitted with a drug patch the first year, maintain absolute sobriety, gainful employment and/or education, and pay court costs to the Clerk of Court’s Office within 60 days or set up a payment plan. Peterson received credit for 138 days served in jail. He was to report to the Probation and Parole Office by 4 p.m. on July 7.
Alexis A. Smith, 21, of Lac du Flambeau, pleaded no contest to two felony charges of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a deferred entry of judgement was approved.
Vilas County District Attorney Karl Hayes recommended two years probation and six days in the county jail. Hayes indicated if Smith completes the probation with no further court charges, he will clear her record. She will be given credit for a total of 134 days in jail.
She also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. According to court documents, the crimes were committed Dec. 6, 2020, in Vilas County.
Judge Overbey withheld Smith’s sentence on the misdemeanor convictions and placed her on probation for two years with the following conditions: maintain absolute sobriety; not to possess or consume intoxicants; no taverns or to be in the tavern portion of any restaurant premises; not to possess, use, or ingest illegal drugs; do not take prescription drugs unless prescribed and only as prescribed; alcohol and other drug abuse assessment and treatment; mental health evaluation; gain employment or education or a combination of both.
Defense Attorney Anne Katte indicated they are in agreement with the state, saying “she is about to start mental health treatment.” Judge Overbey accepted the sentencing recommendation of the district attorney saying “the attitude of the district attorney is commendable.” He concluded saying “this is a felony but if probation is successfully completed, I will expunge the record.”
Donald J. Murray, 60, of Woodruff, charged with fourth-offense operating while intoxicated (OWI), a Class H felony, was in court for his preliminary hearing. Officer Dustin Wichmann from the Eagle River Police Department provided testimony. Judge Overbey found probable cause that Murray committed the crime and he was bound over for arraignment. The defendant stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered on the defendant’s behalf. A judicial pretrial, in court, was scheduled for Aug. 29, at 9:30 a.m. Murray’s $1,000 cash bond was continued. According to court documents, Murray allegedly operated a vehicle while intoxicated in Vilas County on March 20.
Willard R.A. Mahner, 34, of Lac du Flambeau, charged with felony bail jumping, waived his preliminary hearing. He remains in custody in the Vilas County Jail and is being held on a $2,500 cash bond. Defense Attorney Daniel F. Snyder was in court for Mahner. Judge Overbey found probable cause that Mahner committed a crime in Vilas County on Dec. 1, 2022. Mayner was bound over for arraignment and not guilty pleas were entered by the court. A judicial pretrial, in court, was scheduled for Aug. 22, at 8:45 a.m.
Mahner also is facing a felony charge of manufacture or deliver non-narcotics, two counts of felony bail jumping and several other misdemeanor charges stemming from two alleged incidents in Vilas County in 2020. A status hearing from those two cases also will be Aug. 22, in the Vilas County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.