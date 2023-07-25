A 41-year-old Lac du Flambeau man pleaded guilty and was found guilty to a felony charge of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, and felony bail jumping, before substitute Judge Galen Bayne-Allison in Vilas County Circuit Court last week.
Judge Bayne-Allison sentenced Joseph J. Bickford to four years in the Wisconsin prison system, including two years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision.
The terms of the extended supervision include: no contact with a specified female unless she and the probation agent agree and within the parameters they allow contact; maintain absolute sobriety; comply with all probation agent programming; pay all court costs and surcharges applicable to the Clerk of Court’s Office within 30 days or set up a payment plan.
On the felony bail jumping conviction, Bickford was sentenced to 45 days in the Vilas County Jail, but received credit for five days served in jail. The court stated all counts and sentences are concurrent with one another.
Four other felony cases and three other misdemeanor cases involving Bickford were cross referenced with the felony battery case that occurred March 3, 2021, in Vilas County. The other cases were in 2020, 2021 and 2022, according to court documents.
In other felony cases, Adam N.C. Abrahamson, 42, of Fond du Lac, averted a jury trial scheduled for July 26 and pleaded no contest to a charge of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated (OWI) related to the crime committed in Vilas County Dec. 27, 2021.
Vilas County Branch 1 Circuit Court Judge Martha J. Milanowski found Abrahamson guilty of the charge and sentenced him to nine months in the Vilas County Jail. That sentence was stayed and he was placed on probation for 30 months. Conditions of his probation include: serve 60 days in the county jail, driver’s license revoked for 24 months, ignition interlock device for 24 months, and pay fine and court costs totaling $1,800 payable to the Clerk of Court’s Office within 30 days or set up a payment plan. Any conditions of the probation are up to the probation agent.
Abrahamson must report to the Vilas County Jail by 10 a.m. Sept. 15. He received credit for three days served in jail. Judge Milanowski stated the jail time may be served if appropriate arrangements can be made in the Fond du Lac County Jail. He also received work release privileges. Abrahamson also must submit a DNA sample.
Margarita L. Peters, 36, of Lac du Flambeau, charged with child abuse-intentionally cause harm, with a domestic abuse modifier, making it a Class H felony, appeared for an initial appearance and waived her preliminary hearing. The court found probable cause and she was bound over for arraignment. Not guilty pleas were entered by the court and a judicial pretrial, in court, was scheduled for Oct. 10 at 11:15 a.m. Peters remains in the Vilas County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. A motion hearing to modify her bond was scheduled for July 24. According to court documents, the alleged crime occurred June 10 in Vilas County.
Harvey L. Larson, 32, of Lac du Flambeau, charged with fourth-offense OWI, made an adjourned initial appearance. The defense confirmed receipt of the criminal complaint and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 24. Larson remains in the Vilas County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. According to court documents, the Class H felony occurred in Vilas County May 17.
Aubrey L. Jack, 20, of Lac du Flambeau, charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, a Class I felony, waived her preliminary hearing. The court found probable cause she had committed the crime Sept. 1, 2022, and she was bound over for arraignment. Not guilty pleas were entered by the court and a judicial pretrial, in court, was scheduled for Oct. 10 at 10:45 a.m.
Jack also is charged with possession of methamphetamine (meth) and felony bail jumping from an alleged incident in Vilas County May 27, 2023. She also pleaded not guilty to those charges and a pretrial for the charges is also set for Oct. 10. She is free on a $150 cash bond.
Lance R. Wayman, 48, of Woodruff, charged with possession of meth, made a voluntary appearance in court via video from the Vilas County Jail. He was not in court for a judicial pretrial July 11 and a body only bench warrant was issued. Following his latest appearance, the court quashed his warrant and a judicial pretrial was scheduled for Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. The alleged crime occurred Aug. 26, 2022, in Vilas County. His $1,000 signature bond was reinstated and his bond was continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.