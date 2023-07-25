A 41-year-old Lac du Flambeau man pleaded guilty and was found guilty to a felony charge of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, and felony bail jumping, before substitute Judge Galen Bayne-Allison in Vilas County Circuit Court last week.

Judge Bayne-Allison sentenced Joseph J. Bickford to four years in the Wisconsin prison system, including two years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision. 

