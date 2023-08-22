Sentencing was passed down for a 33-year-old Lac du Flambeau woman found guilty on the charge of child neglect resulting in death, a class D felony in Vilas County Circuit Court last week. 

Sheila M. Thompson is to serve eight years of initial confinement in the Wisconsin prison system with six years of extended supervision with conditions. She appeared in court Aug. 18 for her sentencing hearing in front of Judge Martha J. Milanowski.

