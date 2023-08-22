Sentencing was passed down for a 33-year-old Lac du Flambeau woman found guilty on the charge of child neglect resulting in death, a class D felony in Vilas County Circuit Court last week.
Sheila M. Thompson is to serve eight years of initial confinement in the Wisconsin prison system with six years of extended supervision with conditions. She appeared in court Aug. 18 for her sentencing hearing in front of Judge Martha J. Milanowski.
On the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2021, around 3:15 p.m., law enforcement officers were dispatched to the home of Thompson and her partner, George Poupart, after she had called 911. An odor of urine and feces were described as what officers smelled upon entering the home where they found Thompson’s 6-year-old autistic, nonverbal child unresponsive with no pulse.
The child was found soaked in urine from their bedding and was wearing only a soiled diaper and a T-shirt. The child was pronounced deceased at 3:36 p.m. at the Lac du Flambeau police station.
The child’s death came at the hands of ketoacidosis, commonly associated with juvenile diabetes. The child had not seen a doctor since Nov. 19, 2019, and a history of examination for child abuse and neglect had been on record for Thompson.
In other felony cases, Laurie L. Wildcat, a 25-year-old Lac du Flambeau woman, attended her final pretrial hearing Aug. 15, facing charges of hit and run resulting in death and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, both class D felonies. Wildcat is also being charged with homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a class G felony.
The alleged crime took place June 16, 2022, around 12:30 a.m. at the 1500 block of Highway 51 in Arbor Vitae. A 911 call was placed where the defendant claimed the victim “walked out into traffic.” The victim was a family friend of Wildcat’s who she was supposed to be giving a ride home.
Wildcat stated to on-scene officers that she had several alcoholic beverages and smoked marijuana before the alleged incident, and initially refused a request to take a breathalyzer test. She was then arrested. A jury trail is scheduled to begin Sept. 9.
John B. Johnson Jr. appeared in court Aug. 15 for a judicial pretrial hearing facing charges of theft in a business setting of more than $10,000, a class G felony. Johnson also faces additional felony theft charges.
In September 2021, an investigation was launched into Johnson and how he took payments from his clients for contracted construction jobs throughout the North Woods, to which he did not finish or return initially received funds. He was doing business under Alderwood Construction LLC and complaints estimate losses totaled more than $150,000.
Events of these instances go back to 2018, and Johnson admitted to taking payment from one customer and using those funds to complete another job. His bank records reflected $200,000 in credits to his business account, including debits to the victims, but it did now show work transactions, only personal ones.
Derek Trzcinski, a 42-year-old resident of Conover and operator of Bobcat Builders, appeared in court last week on Aug. 16 for a waiver of a preliminary hearing, facing charges of theft by a contractor of more than $10,000, a class G felony. Trzcinski took payments of $27,874.32 to start contracted work, and was not authorized to use these funds outside of contracted work.
He entered a not guilty plea and stated funds were used to pay for materials that were on-site at the client’s place of residence, which was found to be untrue, and the court found no orders for materials had been placed either. Trzcinski also stated that this was payment for materials and not the cost of labor.
The money received for contracted work on April 4, 2021 was seen in Trzcinski’s business checking account, and more than $25,000 was misappropriated by the defendant for personal use with no work having been done to return funds up to this point. Judge Milanowski scheduled a judicial pretrial for Trzcinski on Nov. 28.
Benjamin Snow, a 25-year-old Illinois man appeared in court last week for a waiver of a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16, facing the charge of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a class G felony. He entered a not guilty plea and a judicial pretrial was scheduled for Nov. 28.
On the afternoon of May 25, 2022, Snow was allegedly seen trying to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone as he headed eastbound on Highway 70, east of the Link Creek bridge in Arbor Vitae around 3:50 p.m. As a result, a two car crash ensued where severe damage was sustained by Snow’s vehicle.
The driver he hit was thrown into the ditch, but they made it out under their own power and observed that Snow’s vehicle had sustained severe front end damage. Snow’s front seat passenger suffered extensive injuries with excessive bleeding and was nonresponsive — they were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Reporting equipment recovered from Snow’s vehicle showed that at the time of the accident he was speeding at 113 miles per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.