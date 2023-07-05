A 47-year-old Park Falls man, charged with theft by contractor, $10,000 to $100,000, a Class G felony, made an initial appearance in Vilas County Circuit Court last week.
Derek J. Milhousen appeared in court by video with permission. He confirmed receipt of the criminal complaint, and told the court he has found an attorney and will be retaining an attorney. A status hearing was scheduled for July 24 at 11:30 a.m.
According to court documents, the alleged criminal incident occurred Aug. 13, 2022, in Vilas County. He remains free on a $2,500 signature bond.
In other felony cases, Willard R.A. Mahner, 34, of Lac du Flambeau, charged with felony bail jumping, made an adjourned initial appearance. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 5 at 1:30 p.m. Mahner remains in the Vilas County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. The alleged crime took place Dec. 1, 2022, in Vilas County, according to court documents. The criminal complaint was filed April 6, 2023.
Diana L. Graveen, 30, of Lac du Flambeau, charged with possession of methamphetamine (meth), a Class I felony, was not in court for her adjourned initial appearance. Vilas County Branch 2 Circuit Judge Daniel L. Overbey ordered a body-only bench warrant for nonappearance in court.
Graveen’s $500 cash bond posted in February included the following conditions: No driving without a valid license, no contact with three other named individuals, not to possess, use or ingest illegal drugs, no using prescriptions without a prescription, maintain absolute sobriety, not to possess or consume intoxicants, no taverns or to be in the tavern portion of any restaurant premises, and no needles. According to court documents, Graveen allegedly possessed meth in Vilas County Nov. 2, 2022.
Wade N. Chapman, 42, of Lac du Flambeau, charged with battery to an emergency medical care provider, a Class H felony, possession of meth, and criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor, made an adjourned initial appearance. The defense confirmed receipt of the criminal complaint and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 28 at 10 a.m. Chapman’s $2,000 cash bond was continued. The alleged crimes occurred March 27 in Vilas County.
