A 47-year-old Park Falls man, charged with theft by contractor, $10,000 to $100,000, a Class G felony, made an initial appearance in Vilas County Circuit Court last week.

Derek J. Milhousen appeared in court by video with permission. He confirmed receipt of the criminal complaint, and told the court he has found an attorney and will be retaining an attorney. A status hearing was scheduled for July 24 at 11:30 a.m.

