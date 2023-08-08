A 44-year-old Woodruff man, charged with possession with intent, Fentanyl (more than 50 grams), a Class C felony, had a preliminary hearing postponed in Vilas County Circuit Court last week.
Attorney Elizabeth F. Svehlek was in court to represent John F. Davis Jr., but she told the court she was unable to proceed with the preliminary hearing due to a non-waivable conflict. She did, however, tell the court she would like to be heard on a bond motion for Davis.
Branch 2 Circuit Judge Daniel L. Overbey amended the bond conditions, and the defense attorney’s motion to withdraw was granted. A status hearing for the case was scheduled for Sept. 25 at 9:45 a.m.
Davis’ $2,500 cash bond was posted with the following modified conditions: No contact with two individuals listed in court documents; curfew of 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; stay with father in Woodruff at his residence; must be fitted with a GPS and drug patch prior to being released; and not leave Vilas, Oneida and Price counties. According to court documents, the alleged crime was committed July 4 in Vilas County.
In other felony cases, Trent N. Stone, 40, of Lac du Flambeau, charged with vehicle operator flee or elude an officer, a class I felony, made an initial appearance. The defense confirmed receipt of the criminal complaint and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 15 at 11:30 a.m. Stone remains in the Vilas County Jail on a $500 cash bond. A bond modification will be reviewed at the next hearing. The alleged crime occurred July 15 in Vilas County, according to court documents.
Luke W. LeSieur, 38, of Lac du Flambeau, charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon modifier, was in court for a preliminary hearing. Witness Sergeant Adam Grisa from the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department provided testimony. Judge Overbey found probable cause that LeSieur had committed a crime June 21 in Vilas County and he was bound over for arraignment. Not guilty pleas were entered and a judicial pretrial, in court, was scheduled for Sept. 26 at 11:45 a.m.
LeSieur’s $500 cash bond was modified to a $1,000.00 signature bond with conditions: Must reside at a stated address in Lac du Flambeau; maintain absolute sobriety; not to possess or consume intoxicants; no taverns, nor be in the tavern portion of any restaurant premises; not to possess, use or ingest illegal drugs; do not take prescription drugs unless prescribed to him and only as prescribed; curfew seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.; possess no hypodermic needles and possess no weapons.
Jacob D. Thoms-Bent, 26, of Lac du Flambeau, charged with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping, waived his preliminary hearing. Judge Overbey found probable cause that Thoms-Bent committed a crime June 29 in Vilas County and he was bound over for arraignment. Not guilty pleas were entered by the court and a judicial pretrial, in court, was scheduled for Sept. 26 at 11:15 a.m. Thoms-Bent remains in custody in the Vilas County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
Lance R. Wayman, 48, of Minocqua, charged with possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping, waived his preliminary hearing. Branch 1 Circuit Judge Martha J. Milanowski found probable cause and Wayman was bound over for arraignment. Not guilty pleas were entered by the court.
Judge Milanowski denied a bond modification at this time, but stated she will consider another modification request if treatment is in the plan as discussed with counsel. Wayman remains in custody in the Vilas County on a $1,000 cash bond. A judicial pretrial, in court, was scheduled for Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. According to court documents, the alleged crime was committed in Vilas County July 24.
Michael A. Young, 49, of St. Germain, charged with vehicle operator flee or elude an officer, appeared by video for a return on warrant as he is in custody in the Oneida County Jail. Attorney Courtney C. Jolin appeared by video for Young.
Judge Milanowski quashed the warrant and the defense confirmed receipt of the complaint. The court set bond at $500 cash with the condition of no driving a motor vehicle without a valid license. A preliminary hearing for Young was scheduled for Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m. The alleged crime was committed June 15 in Vilas County.
