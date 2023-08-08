A 44-year-old Woodruff man, charged with possession with intent, Fentanyl (more than 50 grams), a Class C felony, had a preliminary hearing postponed in Vilas County Circuit Court last week.

Attorney Elizabeth F. Svehlek was in court to represent John F. Davis Jr., but she told the court she was unable to proceed with the preliminary hearing due to a non-waivable conflict. She did, however, tell the court she would like to be heard on a bond motion for Davis. 

