A 54-year-old Woodruff man, charged with hit-and-run involving injury, a Class H Felony, had a motion-hearing last week in Vilas County Circuit Court.
Attorney Dennis Melowski was in court Aug. 8 to represent Ronald S. Schisel and indicated a “tentative resolution has been reached in this case.” The defense also made a motion to seek an appeal right going forward and a possible date for plea and sentencing.
Schisel also faces felony charges of operating while intoxicated with drugs or alcohol, prohibitive alcohol concentration, and bail-jumping, all Class H felonies as well.
Branch 2 Circuit Court Judge Daniel Overbey continued Schisel’s $1,000 bond, and the state requested time for briefs to be filed on the motions the defense has requested.
The court did not rule and a plea/sentencing hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. The alleged crime was committed March 13, 2020.
In other felony cases, Felisha L. Peterson, 39, of Lac du Flambeau, entered a guilty plea Aug. 9 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in a quantity of greater than three grams. This was Peterson’s second and subsequent offense.
Overbey found the defendant knowingly and voluntarily waived their right to a jury trial and recommended sentencing, to which the defense argued. The court ordered Peterson to four years in the Wisconsin prison system, with two years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision.
Her sentence will run concurrent to whatever is already being served. Peterson is eligible for all programming with an appeal right given, and 54-days of pre-sentence credit. The crime was committed March 22.
The case of Joseph B. Beard, 28, of Woodruff, charged for possession of narcotics, was heard Aug. 7. The court indicated the defendant is still waiting for an attorney and the State then addressed a bond modification that is in the file.
Beard’s bond was amended down to $500 with same conditions of: Do not go to 200 block of Chippewa Street in Lac du Flambeau, have no contact with two individuals in Lac du Flambeau, and maintain absolute sobriety with no hypodermic needle use.
Bond was signed and posted Aug. 9, and a status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. The alleged crime took place July 10.
An adjourned initial appearance for Kory M. LaBarge, 46, Lac du Flambeau, charged with possession of narcotic drugs (Class I ) and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine under three grams (Class F), took place Aug. 7. The court spoke to the status of counsel report in the file.
Beard then noted they will be writing a bond motion to be heard at the next case. Bond was continued. An additional adjourned initial appearance was scheduled for Aug. 14.
