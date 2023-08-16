A 54-year-old Woodruff man, charged with hit-and-run involving injury, a Class H Felony, had a motion-hearing last week in Vilas County Circuit Court.

Attorney Dennis Melowski was in court Aug. 8 to represent Ronald S. Schisel and indicated a “tentative resolution has been reached in this case.” The defense also made a motion to seek an appeal right going forward and a possible date for plea and sentencing.

