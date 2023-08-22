The Wisconsin State Patrol is urging everyone to plan ahead as the summer travel season wraps up, to avoid the potentially deadly consequences of impaired driving.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs from now through Sept. 4 to remind the public it is not worth the risk to drive while impaired.
There were 7,048 crashes involving alcohol or drug impairment in Wisconsin in 2022. Officials highlighted alcohol was involved in more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities (155 of 595).
State Patrol troopers and inspectors will join law enforcement officers across the state for special enforcement efforts leading up to Labor Day weekend.
“Every year we commit all available officers to this valuable partnership because it is our duty to keep the communities safe,” said State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan.
In 2021, 41% of Labor Day weekend fatalities involved drivers who were drunk, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Drug impaired driving is also an ongoing problem. A person’s ability to drive safely is compromised by illegal drugs and sometimes prescription or over-the-counter medications.
In 2022, 1,821 crashes in Wisconsin involved drugs, including 64 fatalities.
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin work together year-round to stop impaired drivers through special enforcement efforts led by regional Operation While Intoxicated (OWI) task forces.
Impaired driving has many consequences for a driver besides the potential for a crash. OWI convictions can cost around $10,000, including fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, and vehicle services.
A driver can also lose their license and vehicle because of an OWI conviction.
State Patrol also provides special training for troopers, inspectors and officers from other agencies. Nearly 7,000 Wisconsin officers are trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement.
Carnahan noted Wisconsin has among the most Drug Recognition Experts in the nation, with nearly 400 certified experts. The State Patrol has 23.
State Patrol encourages drivers to plan ahead to ensure a safe end to the summer season by identifying a sober driver if they choose to drink, utilizing ride sharing or taxi-bus services, stepping in if one has a friend who is about to drink and drive, and reporting suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.