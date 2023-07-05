The Eagle River Cemetery Association will host a centennial celebration this Saturday, July 8, starting at 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Local organizations will be on hand and profiles of local residents will be part of the day's activities. —Staff Photo By MICHELLE DREW
The Eagle River Cemetery is commemorating 100 years in 2023 and, to honor this momentous year, the Eagle River Cemetery Association will hold a commemoration ceremony this Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the cemetery.
The gathering will host interpretive speakers at several historic grave sites, and the association will provide flyers with cemetery history to all attendees.
During the ceremony, profiles will be presented for Lyman J. Cook, Fredric J. Walsh, Ruth Lawler, Frieda Zimpelmann, and Daniel Gram. There also will be information available about Eagle River groups including the historical society, genealogy society, and the cemetery association.
Attendees will be guided to the presenters every 20 minutes, who will be located at gravesites around the cemetery.
A representative for the Eagle River Cemetery Association said they hope this commemoration on July 8 will increase awareness of the work the association does, and the ever-rising costs of maintaining the facility.
“Although the cost for stump removal in 1891 was $500 for several acres, the last heavy storm cost the association over $6,000 in cleanup expenses,” the representative said. “Funding future care and work is a serious concern.”
Cemetery history
The Eagle River Historical Society provided some historical facts about the cemetery, saying that although the first recorded burial was in 1885, care of graves was left to families.
On May 19, 1922, the Eagle River Cemetery Association was formed from a committee of the Women’s Club of Eagle River in order to “provide for the cleaning and care of lots, and the general care and improvement of the cemetery.”
Funding came from the sale of lots, a membership fee, annual lot assessments, perpetual care agreements, and donations. At one time the association even lent money for mortgages to raise funds.
Over the years, additional land was either purchased or donated for expansion.
In 1904, the village acquired the land between Wall Street and the south side of the original plat for $300, historical records show.
At an early point in the cemetery history there was a division between the “Catholic side” and the “Protestant side” — terms that are still used today.
In 1898, a law was passed to assess a fine of $5 for molesting flowers in the cemetery, one of several interesting laws regarding the cemetery.
In 1922, the village deeded the land known as the Protestant side to the cemetery association, and the Catholic side to St. Peter’s Church.
The cemetery contains many veterans’ graves, including about a dozen Civil War veterans who moved here after the end of the war.
Among those graves is that of Henry Ashby, Eagle River’s first Black resident.
