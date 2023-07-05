frt 3 er cemetery-07.05.23-er cemetery.jpg
The Eagle River Cemetery Association will host a centennial celebration this Saturday, July 8, starting at 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Local organizations will be on hand and profiles of local residents will be part of the day's activities. —Staff Photo By MICHELLE DREW

The Eagle River Cemetery is commemorating 100 years in 2023 and, to honor this momentous year, the Eagle River Cemetery Association will hold a commemoration ceremony this Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the cemetery.

The gathering will host interpretive speakers at several historic grave sites, and the association will provide flyers with cemetery history to all attendees.

