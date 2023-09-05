Taking part in the recent presentation to Eagle River Police Department are, from left, Cory Hoffman, Eagle River city treasurer; Becky Bolte, city clerk; Adam Ross, patrol sergeant; Robin Ginner, city administrator; Christine Dobbs, police chief; Tyler Salvinski, patrol officer; and Leah Van Zile, Wisconsin Public Service local affairs leader. —Contributed Photos
Taking part in the recent presentation to Eagle River Police Department are, from left, Cory Hoffman, Eagle River city treasurer; Becky Bolte, city clerk; Adam Ross, patrol sergeant; Robin Ginner, city administrator; Christine Dobbs, police chief; Tyler Salvinski, patrol officer; and Leah Van Zile, Wisconsin Public Service local affairs leader. —Contributed Photos
The Eagle River Police Department was one of the recipients of Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation’s funding as part of its Rewarding Responders Grant program.
The department has used the $1,800 grant to purchase an aerial drone for its officers. The drone will provide officers with an important tool to locate lost or missing persons, receive information quickly, and improve safety for officers and the public during critical incidents.
“This grant is a great reward to smaller agencies such as ours, as we may have to otherwise avoid purchasing beneficial equipment to stay within our budget,” said Sergeant Adam Ross. “Community partnership is huge, especially in a small town. Without grants and community and industry support, we would not have the budget for many of our projects that expand our services and capabilities.”
WPS Foundation is celebrating a memorable milestone in improving life-saving efforts across north central and northeast Wisconsin, awarding a record $80,000 to local first responders through its 10th annual Rewarding Responders Grant program.
The Rewarding Responders Grant program is one of the many ways WPS makes the safety of its employees and communities a critical focus every day.
Including this year’s grants, WPS Foundation has now awarded more than $500,000 to 202 police, fire and emergency medical services agencies through this program. Its grants have provided critical equipment and training to departments from Lac du Flambeau to Sheboygan, helping their members enhance public safety in their communities.
“It is our honor to support the brave men and women making our communities safer places for everyone over the past 10 years,” said Beth Straka, president of WPS Foundation. “This program’s true reward lies in what doesn’t happen — the lives that remain unchanged, the moments we never have to remember — because our first responders had the lifesaving tools needed to make a difference.”
Other northern Wisconsin grant recipients include Crandon Area Rescue Squad, which received child safety harnesses for ambulances; Critical Care Services Inc., medication infusion pump; Hiles Volunteer Fire Department, emergency vehicle safety equipment; Minocqua Fire Department, emergency alert pagers; Pine Lake Fire Department, automated external defibrillator; and Stella Piehl Volunteer Fire Department, scene and life flight safety lighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.