The Eagle River Police Department was one of the recipients of Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation’s funding as part of its Rewarding Responders Grant program.

The department has used the $1,800 grant to purchase an aerial drone for its officers. The drone will provide officers with an important tool to locate lost or missing persons, receive information quickly, and improve safety for officers and the public during critical incidents.

