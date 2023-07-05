Public hearing July 6
The Eagle River Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing this Thursday to make small changes to the short-term rental ordinance currently in place.
Current zoning states that those who own a rental in a single-family residential zone must rent the facility out for a minimum of seven days, unless the owner lives on the premises.
The proposed change to the ordinance is a simple adjustment to clarify the single-family language that states that a facility can be rented out no more than one time in a seven-day period, explained Eagle River City Administrator Robin Ginner. She added that other zoning districts do not have a limit on the amount of nights that a property can be rented.
Ginner confirmed that the city is not looking to restrict short-term rentals, but this ordinance change is more of a clarification of the language that already exists in the code.
“This will allow some flexibility for people with rentals in single family dwellings who may want to rent for fewer than seven days,” she said. “They can rent their house out for, say, three nights in that seven days. But only one rental will be allowed in any seven-day period.”
The purpose of the ordinance change is to not only make rental rules clearer for property owners, but also as a way to preserve the environment for people who live in properties neighboring these rentals full-time.
“The main catalyst to the change was rental owners calling the city, trying to figure out how to offer their house for rent to people who don’t wish to stay for a full seven days,” Ginner explained. “Right now the ordinance reads that the renters must be there for seven days. This gives flexibility to the owner, but still restricts the single-family designation to no more than one rental in a seven-day period.”
Ginner said that full-time homeowners with families don’t want neighboring houses with new people in and out every day or two, so the city is trying to work with property owners who rent their homes to make it a profitable endeavor for them, while also not further affecting or disturbing their neighbors.
“The ordinance currently limits those rentals in single-family districts, so it’s not really changing much. You’ll still have no more than one group renting a property in a seven-day period,” she noted.
“I don’t anticipate residents in the city seeing much of an impact. For those with rentals nearby, instead of the rental being occupied for an entire week at a time, they may see some shorter rentals, but again, no more than one per seven day period.
“For those with rentals available, this will offer them more flexibility in the marketing of their rental because they can rent it out for a shorter time period if they desire.”
She added that the stipulation of the owner on-site doesn’t change — if an owner is on-site, they can rent a room/house out for fewer nights than the seven in single-family. This is not changing.
While the ordinance amendment is minor, Ginner said the beauty of public hearings is they provide an opportunity for residents in the city to let the planning commission or city council know what their concerns are with a topic.
She invites any citizens with concerns or questions on the amendment to attend the commission’s public hearing, scheduled Thursday, July 6, at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Comments can be made during the public hearing, or prior to the meeting by calling 715-479-8682, Ext. 227, or emailing rcginner@eagleriverwi.gov.
City hall is located at 525 East Maple St.
