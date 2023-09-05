A project that has been in the works since before Covid struck has finally come to fruition, with the Eagle River Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8637 making the transition to the locally run and community-minded Veterans Resource Center (VRC).
Although planning has been underway for years, the change officially took place June 20 when the VFW retired its charter.
Dennis Geiseman, Vietnam veteran, former VFW commander and now president of the board of directors for VRC, said the decision came about due to a lack of personnel required to fill the positions of commander, senior vice commander, junior vice commander, quartermaster, chaplain and others.
Rules stated by the national VFW charter indicate that, should the organization continue operating as a VFW without filling those required positions, the national office has the authority to take over funds and property for use elsewhere.
“In order to secure our VFW assets, monies, and property, the VFW will make this move to the new nonprofit Eagle River organization known as the Veterans Resource Center,” stated a letter sent by Geiseman to local members. “Nothing will change except our name and the fact that we will not be affiliated with the VFW.”
But in addition to the clerical issues with the VFW, Geiseman also expressed that he felt his “hands were tied to some extent” by the national charter, which requires authorization before help can be provided to local vets.
From the beginning of his eight-year tenure as commander, Geiseman has been very clear about his purpose — to help area veterans and their families.
“I felt we needed to do more for our veterans; I didn’t think we were doing enough,” he said.
Getting more done
A self-described “doer,” Geiseman is not the type to sit around and wait on bureaucracy to take its time on things.
“If there is a veteran that needs severe help, we have to take everything through national (as a VFW). The problem with taking it through national is it takes too long to get an answer,” he explained. “We want to be able to give an answer on the spot, because that’s when they need us the most; that’s why they come to us.”
Now that the charter has been retired and VRC can operate at a local level run by individuals in the community, Geiseman believes the center will be able to give more resources and help more vets going forward.
When it was still the VFW, financial support was given to help pay bills, as well as needed services in the way of installing furnaces in homes, covering groceries, helping with job placement, and even assisting one family that was facing foreclosure on their home. He only expects that span of services to grow in the near future.
“We’ve done a lot of stuff before we were even a resource center. We’re already being told that if somebody needs housing, we can help them with temporary housing,” Geiseman said.
And the public interest also is growing.
“We have more people calling who want to get involved than ever. We’ve had donation support, we’ve had people coming forward saying they can help with housing if needed. Businesses are coming forward,” he said. “With the calls we’ve received, and people wanting to help, I think it’s going to be phenomenal for our community.”
Legion members
on board
The American Legion Post 114 is facing similar staffing issues to the VFW, being unable to fill required positions to satisfy national rules.
Howard “Rusty” Wolf has served as commander for Post 114 for five years, in addition to the five years prior that he spent as vice commander. He has been involved in the transition since the planning stages with Geiseman.
“Our charter states that we must have the officers and five members present at meetings. Over the last five years, we only once had 13 members attend. In the winter we are lucky to see one plus myself,” Wolf said. “All the current officers have submitted letters of resignation because we are sick of being the only members active in the Legion.”
Terms of all American Legion officers expired on Sept. 1, so the post currently has no officers except longtime member and former district commander James Linn, who has stepped up to be commander.
With the same threat of the national office revoking the charter and usurping funds, Wolf said he and other members are ready to submit the charter and join as part of the VRC.
Wolf noted that the charter says funds raised can be given to other nonprofit veterans’ organizations, which the VRC is.
Wolf sent out a letter in late June regarding the possible dissolution of the Legion, asking members to attend an Aug. 7 meeting to vote on the future of the post. At that August meeting, 13 of the Legion’s 117 members turned out to vote — 12 of which voted to move Legion funds to the VRC and submit their charter. Linn was the only member to vote against the transition.
Before retiring its charter, the VFW moved its funds and the building over to the VRC, and, in July, Post 114 followed suit, shifting the approximately $140,000 held in its bank account.
“We secured the money and building — we’re not going to turn that into national,” Wolf said. “They don’t need our money. What’s important is there is still a veterans’ center in town.”
But the Legion has not yet officially joined forces with VRC. Wolf noted that a district commander out of Tomahawk has stepped in to see if he can make a go of it and get the necessary officers installed, but if that does not work in the next two to three months, then the charter will be retired.
“Getting rid of the Legion is not the point. We just can’t keep operating the way we’ve been operating for the last 10 years,” Wolf said, adding the VRC is going to be an asset for Vilas County.
Same old place
Geiseman assured that the day-to-day operations that take place at the center will not change, stating that all volunteerism, food nights and bar operation will remain the same. Funds raised locally will continue to benefit those in need locally.
He also specified that the Color Guard would remain intact as well, led by Bob Bartmann.
Current VFW and American Legion members also will not lose their memberships — they will instead become members at large.
Geiseman said when he sent out letters stating the changes to the roughly 250 VFW members, three individuals called to ask the purpose, and after explaining it to them, they were 100% behind it.
“We have received no negativity whatsoever on the VFW side,” he said.
He expects the building to continue acting similar to a community center for local people to gather and converse. The only notable change is there will no longer be VFW meetings held, as the building is now strictly a resource center.
“We help vets and send them to the right people to get the help they need. We do a lot in the community and that will not change — not on my watch,” Geiseman promised.
New Veterans Resource Center signage is being designed for the building located at 418 W. Pine St., as well as for the signs that greet people as they enter Eagle River.
There also is a website under construction now, which Geiseman expects to be completed by the end of September, if not sooner.
Diverse board is goal
As an accredited nonprofit organization, the VRC will operate under a board of directors. Geiseman is president of the board, and Wolf is also slated to join the board.
Although it has not been fully finalized yet, Geiseman’s goal of building a diversified board that can have more community action and involvement is well on its way.
Drawing members from local organizations with a variety of backgrounds and skills, a number of people have already signed up. Geiseman believes the wider net that can be cast, the more ways the VRC will be able to help people in need. This is why he has sought out board members with a variety of backgrounds and skills.
Already on the board are Vilas County Veterans Service Officer (VSO) Brian Thomas, Aging and Disability Resource Center Specialist Nicole Dreger, Police Chief Chris Dobbs, and Vilas County Chair Jerry Burkett.
Other positions filled on the board include Mike Wolf from WRJO, who will assist with publicity; Kathy Huber from the Advanced Welding Institute, who will help with housing issues; Bill Jacobs, finance; and teacher Sarah Simac, who leads Northland Pines’ All American Kids Club. Members of the VFW Board also stayed on as well.
Brian Thomas said he is excited to be able to help “way more veterans and their families” in a role as both vice president of the VRC Board as well as VSO.
As VSO, he said he is contacted by veterans in need, but oftentimes all he can do is assist them in applying for federal or state benefits that they don’t always qualify for.
“People who need help the most just aren’t getting it,” he said. “We can move quickly on things to get them the help they need, regardless of their status. As VSO, I can work with the Veterans Resource Center to help quickly.”
Thomas added the VRC’s board has a lot of potential to grow by working together as a community.
“This is really a community effort,” he said.
Geiseman said the board has yet to be finalized and is expected to be around 13 to 14 people, but he is still seeking somebody who can assist with grant writing for VRC.
Anyone interested in joining in that capacity, bringing a different skill set, or who would like more information should contact Geiseman at 630-935-0809 or dgeiseman@gmail.com.
