The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8637 has officially changed its name to the Veterans Resource Center, but offerings supported by the organization will not change such as food nights and the bar being open to the public. —Staff Photo By MICHELLE DREW

A project that has been in the works since before Covid struck has finally come to fruition, with the Eagle River Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8637 making the transition to the locally run and community-minded Veterans Resource Center (VRC).

Although planning has been underway for years, the change officially took place June 20 when the VFW retired its charter.

