Federal District Judge William Conley dismissed a lawsuit aimed at 12 individual members of the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Council after council members partially blocked access to four roads earlier this year due to right-of-way easement disputes.

The plaintiffs’ lawsuit asserted the defendants’ barricades violated the Federal-Aid Highway Act and Tribal Transportation Program, and caused private and public nuisance. They also allege the easement was implied, and filed a motion for preliminary injunction based on their declaratory judgement and nuisance claims.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.