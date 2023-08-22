Federal District Judge William Conley dismissed a lawsuit aimed at 12 individual members of the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Council after council members partially blocked access to four roads earlier this year due to right-of-way easement disputes.
The plaintiffs’ lawsuit asserted the defendants’ barricades violated the Federal-Aid Highway Act and Tribal Transportation Program, and caused private and public nuisance. They also allege the easement was implied, and filed a motion for preliminary injunction based on their declaratory judgement and nuisance claims.
But Conley’s ruling, made Aug. 15, said the plaintiffs have “failed to plead a viable, federal cause of action, and the court declines to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over their state law claims. Because the court is dismissing all of plaintiffs’ claims, the court will deny plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction as moot.”
The lawsuit came about after the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians placed blockades on four roads within the Lac du Flambeau Indian Reservation, partially blocking access to the roads earlier this year.
These roads provide access to property and homes on the reservation owned by non-native Americans.
Although the town of Lac du Flambeau had been maintaining the roads for several years, the tribe says neither the town nor individual property owners have a valid, right-of-way easement on those roads.
The plaintiffs in the case are a group of individuals who use those roads to access their homes, each of which is located within the boundaries of the reservation.
“In apparent acknowledgement that the Tribe would be immune from suit, plaintiffs named as defendants the 12 individual members of the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Council after Council members partially blocked access to the roads for six weeks during February and March 2023,” the ruling read.
It continued, “During the six-week period that the barriers were in place across the four roads, plaintiffs were allegedly permitted to leave via these roadways only for medical appointments or emergencies and were forced to call
Tribal police to unlock chains blocking the roads. Plaintiffs allege that the barriers caused anxiety, delayed medical care, and denied therapy for a special needs child, among other injuries.”
After the lawsuit was filed, the tribe asked the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to remove the four roads from the federal Tribal Transportation Program’s National Tribal Transportation Facility Inventory, which was done after it was determined the tribe had never received public funding for the roads. They also asked the BIA to act on behalf of the tribe to pursue remedies against the town for trespass.
After determining that the tribe had never received public funding for those roads, the BIA removed them from the inventory.
The defendants then filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that because the four roads were removed from the inventory, the plaintiffs had no federal claim and this court lacked subject matter jurisdiction; the defendants were protected by tribal sovereign immunity; and both the United States and Lac du Flambeau Band were necessary parties that could not be joined.
Finally, the United States filed an amicus brief in support of the defendants’ motion to dismiss and in opposition to the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, also arguing that the plaintiffs’ claims must be dismissed because the United States, as the owner of the land underlying the roads, is a necessary and indispensable party that cannot be joined because of its sovereign immunity.
The United States subsequently filed a trespass action against the town of Lac du Flambeau, asserting claims for trespass and ejectment under the Indian Right-of-Way Act.
As the dispute is ongoing, the town of Lac du Flambeau and the tribe have agreed to monthly permits to keep the roads open. The initial fee was $60,000 for a 90-day agreement which expired June 12. Since then, the town has paid a monthly fee that has increased each 30 day-period.
It paid the tribe $26,000 on Aug. 7 to keep the roads open from Aug. 12 to Sept. 12. Town documents show First American Title Insurance Company and Chicago Title Insurance Company, the companies that hold policies for the homes impacted, have assisted with at least one month of payments.
