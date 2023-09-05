The country will observe the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Monday, Sept. 11.
The Eagle River Fire Department will commemorate those who lost their lives by hosting a 9-11 memorial open house Sept. 11, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the department’s Main Station located at 820 East Pine St. in Eagle River.
For the past several years, Eagle River firefighters have set up a memorial in front of the station to remember all those lost in that tragedy.
In addition to the memorial, this year firefighters will host an open house for visitors who wish to stop by and pay their respects to all the American lives lost on 9-11.
A bell will be rung for a moment of silence for each of the major events of the day.
The first bell will sound at 7:46:40 a.m. in honor of Flight 11 that crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center between the 93rd and 99th floors.
At 8:03:02 a.m., a second bell will sound for Flight 175 that crashed into the south tower of the World Trade Center between the 77th and 85th floors.
The next three bells will ring at 8:37:46 a.m. for Flight 77 that crashed into the Pentagon, 8:59:00 a.m. when the south tower collapsed, and 9:03:11 a.m. for Flight 93 that crashed into a field in Shanksville, Penn.
The final bell will toll at 9:28:22 a.m. in honor of the north tower collapse.
The department will provide free food and drinks during the memorial.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 2001 attacks — 400 of which were police officers and firefighters — in the attacks at the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York City, Pentagon building in Washington, D.C., and the plane crash near Shanksville, Penn.
9-11 was not the first terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. A bombing that took place there in February of 1993 killed six people.
On any given workday, up to 50,000 employees worked in the WTC twin towers, and an additional 40,000 passed through the complex.
After the Sept. 11 attacks on the WTC, the rescue and recovery clean-up of the 1.8 million tons of wreckage from the site took nine months.
Passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania, heard about the previous airplane attacks and attempted to retake control of their plane from hijackers. As a result, the hijackers deliberately crashed the plane in a field instead of at their unknown target.
While video accounts of the WTC attack aired immediately, no video footage of the Pentagon attack was publicly released until 2006.
Though both the police and fire departments of New York City had their own emergency response procedures, the two departments did not have a coordinated response plan for such a major incident.
The attack on the WTC on 9-11 resulted in the largest loss of life by a foreign attack on American soil.
Eighteen people were rescued from the rubble of the WTC site.
Cases of post-traumatic stress are common among 9-11 survivors and rescue workers. Respiratory problems, like asthma and lung inflammation, also developed at abnormal rates for those in and around the WTC, during and after the attacks.
