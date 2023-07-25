In 2020, an estimated 615,000 tons of wasted food and 238,500 tons of food scraps were disposed of in Wisconsin landfills.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources detailed that food waste makes up the largest percentage of matter sent to landfills statewide. Highway G Landfill Facility Manager A.J. Kraczek confirmed there had been an expansion of the landfill in 2019-’20, and a second expansion is planned for 2026-’27.

