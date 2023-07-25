In 2020, an estimated 615,000 tons of wasted food and 238,500 tons of food scraps were disposed of in Wisconsin landfills.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources detailed that food waste makes up the largest percentage of matter sent to landfills statewide. Highway G Landfill Facility Manager A.J. Kraczek confirmed there had been an expansion of the landfill in 2019-’20, and a second expansion is planned for 2026-’27.
Not only does food waste accelerate the need for landfill expansions, but it also creates additional environmental issues. As food breaks down, it can produce leachate, a liquid pollution that seeps through a landfills waste pile when it rains or snows.
This liquid pollution contains a number of harmful chemicals, some of which are carcinogens that can enter the groundwater. When organic matter decomposes in a landfill, it also releases significant levels of methane gas.
Environmental issues are a part of Eagle River’s Trees for Tomorrow’s mission to “provide the knowledge and skills needed to make responsible lifestyle choices.” Individuals and businesses can make decisions that can have a positive impact.
Trees for Tomorrow Environmental Educator Todd Starling noted how they make efforts towards food waste reduction at their organization.
“Reducing food waste in a setting like ours is tough,” said Starling. “Our hospitality staff does a great job, though, at calculating portions regarding group size and age.
“Trees for Tomorrow staff also give the students moderate portions to start and allow them to come back for seconds as desired. We do our best.”
He added that paying close attention to serving sizes and cooking from scratch can help individuals and families make the proper portion amounts. Composting scraps, and rotating the refrigerator weekly, are also recommended tips.
Creating a homemade compost pile can be done simply by adding together coffee grounds, eggshells, rinds and other organic food scraps. Doing so can produce a high-quality soil amendment that both reduces food waste, and saves money on buying fertilizer for healthier plants.
Going to the grocery store with a list and a meal plan also aids in lessening food waste that gets dumped into area landfills. Starling added to only buy in bulk if individuals know their household will use the food before it spoils.
Online recipe generators are also very helpful with reducing food waste by providing individuals and families a way to deduce what they can make with the ingredients already in the home.
“Each step can add up to significant differences in the need for future landfill expansions and towards a healthier environment,” Starling continued.
