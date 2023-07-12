Forest Service laboratory to celebrate upgrades with open house July 14

Major improvements have been completed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s laboratory in Rhinelander. To celebrate the laboratory’s forestry and forest genetics research that occurred over the past 60-plus years, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m. —Contributed Photo
RHINELANDER — An upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house is planned this Thursday to celebrate lab upgrades at the USDA Forest Service Institute for Applied Ecosystem Studies field laboratory in Rhinelander.
Crucial updates were recently completed on the molecular genetics laboratory to incorporate today’s genetic technologies such as environmental DNA analysis, and on the “wet lab” to support a growing aquatic research program and other genetic and plant research.
The infrastructure upgrades and lab remodel were made possible through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.
“The lab in Rhinelander has supported decades of important research, and with the recent upgrades it received, we can utilize the facility to bring emerging technologies and research methods to forest management regionally, nationally, and even internationally,” said Dr. Cynthia West, station director for the Northern Research Station (NRS).
Historically known as the Northern Institute of Forest Genetics, the site has played a very important role in advancing critical research since its original construction in the late 1950s. The original site selection for the new genetics laboratory in the late 1950s was due, in part, to the presence of the nearby Hugo Sauer Nursery established in the 1930s.
Current and past research range in areas such as: forestry, biotechnology, phytoremediation, landscape ecology, and wildfire research.
Members of the public are invited to the ribbon-cutting Friday, July 14, starting at noon at the lab located at 5985 Highway K in Rhinelander. An open house will follow the cutting and run until 2:30 p.m., where guests can connect with scientists and learn directly about their research at the lab.
“The researchers and I look forward to connecting with interested visitors and with the many research partners that have made so many accomplishments possible over the years,” West added. “Please join us for this ribbon-cutting event and open house as we celebrate the past work and talk about how we will continue to bring cutting edge research, to aid in successful forest management, into the future.”
