Forest Service laboratory to celebrate upgrades with open house July 14

Major improvements have been completed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s laboratory in Rhinelander. To celebrate the laboratory’s forestry and forest genetics research that occurred over the past 60-plus years, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m. —Contributed Photo

RHINELANDER — An upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house is planned this Thursday to celebrate lab upgrades at the USDA Forest Service Institute for Applied Ecosystem Studies field laboratory in Rhinelander.

Crucial updates were recently completed on the molecular genetics laboratory to incorporate today’s genetic technologies such as environmental DNA analysis, and on the “wet lab” to support a growing aquatic research program and other genetic and plant research.

