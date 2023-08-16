Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) was created to provide nutritional support to children from food insecure homes within the Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Phelps school districts.

But FORK cannot continue its goal without help from the community. To get assistance, FORK puts on its CashFORKids (Cash For Kids) fundraiser each August, which is going on now.

