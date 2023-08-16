Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) was created to provide nutritional support to children from food insecure homes within the Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Phelps school districts.
But FORK cannot continue its goal without help from the community. To get assistance, FORK puts on its CashFORKids (Cash For Kids) fundraiser each August, which is going on now.
“Kids are hungry every day, and as a mom I can attest feeding them costs a lot of money,” said Cash For Kids Chairperson Lexi Scafaro. “The same is true for FORK’s efforts to support area kids from food insecure homes. Feeding kids costs money.”
The fourth annual Cash For Kids fundraiser has a goal of raising $28,000 this year to help fund FORK nutrition programs, including the FORK Cares program.
FORK Cares provides about 130-plus families an opportunity to enhance children’s at-home nutrition by upgrading their meals with fruit, vegetables, meat, and dairy items during the child’s vacation periods from school.
“All funds raised through the Cash For Kids fundraiser will remain local,” stated FORK Cares Chairman and FORK Vice President Scott Foster. “We will use those funds to nutritionally support area kids through our FORK Cares program, when school-based nutrition support programs are closed for break.”
“It’s exciting to me, in taking on the Cash For Kids fundraiser, that these financial institutions all have a chance to make such a widespread difference in this community,” continued Scafaro. “By supporting FORK food programs, we are collaboratively working to tear down hunger as a challenge to the success of our children.”
Donations to Cash For Kids can be done by stopping into any Eagle River bank or the credit union before the end of the business day on Aug. 31.
In addition to donating by cash or check at Eagle River financial institutions, individuals can also donate online at feedourruralkids.org/cashforkids, or checks can be mailed to: Cash For Kids, 4887 Echo Ridge Drive, Eagle River, WI 54521.
