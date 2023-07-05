The Vilas County Land and Water Conservation Department is seeking shoreline property landowners wanting to improve lake water quality or shoreline habitat by installing fish stick clusters, native plantings, water diversions, rock infiltrations or rain gardens.
Taking these kinds of steps can help homeowners attract more fish to their shorelines, keep shorelines from eroding away, and improve the water quality on lakes according to Catherine Higley, lake conservation specialist.
Fish sticks create fish and wildlife habitat by acting as feeding, breeding, and nesting areas for all sorts of critters ranging from fish to songbirds. They also can help prevent bank erosion which protects lakeshore properties and property owners’ lakefront. It should be noted river properties are not eligible to take part in the fish sticks program.
Native plantings can improve wildlife habitat, natural beauty and privacy, as well as slow runoff. These plantings include grasses and wildflowers with shrubs and trees. Owners can choose a template based on their property and interests, from bird or butterfly habitat, to a low-growing garden that showcases the home’s water view.
Diversion is a way to prevent runoff from getting into an owner’s lake or river. Diversion practices move water to areas where it can soak into the ground instead. Depending on the property, multiple diversions may be necessary.
Rock infiltration can help capture and clean runoff, which fits in nicely along roof drip lines and driveways, as well as provide space for runoff to filter itself. These types of plans work best on sandy or loamy soil.
Rain gardens are another way to create wildlife habitat and natural beauty while cleaning runoff. These rain gardens are multitaskers — they work by improving habitat while filtering runoff and providing a naturally beautiful view.
Higley said these practices can be installed by private contractors, or landowners can do it themselves if they are comfortable doing so. The Vilas County Land and Water Department can help waterfront property owners coordinate appropriate plans.
Vilas County Land and Water Conservation will be applying for grant funds from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on behalf of interested landowners. The funding is available through a Healthy Lakes and Rivers Grant, which is part of the DNRs Surface Water Grant Program.
“While these are competitive grants, to date no project has been turned down for lack of funding. Typically, these funds are offered at 75% of eligible costs, with a $1,000 per practice cap,” she said.
“There are some projects that will not be appropriate for Healthy Lakes. If you have a steep shoreline or excessive runoff, that may be outside the scope of Healthy Lakes. However, there may be other funding options available to address critical erosion issues on your lakefront.”
To learn more about Healthy Lakes and Rivers, contact the Vilas County Land and Water Conservation Department at 715-479-3738. Staff there can assist with getting these projects “shovel-ready” for 2024.
