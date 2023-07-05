The Vilas County Land and Water Conservation Department is seeking shoreline property landowners wanting to improve lake water quality or shoreline habitat by installing fish stick clusters, native plantings, water diversions, rock infiltrations or rain gardens.

Taking these kinds of steps can help homeowners attract more fish to their shorelines, keep shorelines from eroding away, and improve the water quality on lakes according to Catherine Higley, lake conservation specialist.

