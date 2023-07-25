Owning a private drinking water well is a big responsibility, and maintaining old unused wells is a very important part of protecting the quality of life, according to Carolyn Scholl, conservationist at the Vilas County Land and Water Conservation Department.
Scholl advises that well areas, both old or new, should be kept clean of vegetation, leaf piles, wood piles, and pets.
“Make sure the well cap is vermin proof and tight-fitting. Potential pollution sources such as fuel, waste, pesticides, and fertilizers should be stored at safe distances away from wells. Manure or fertilizers should not be applied within 50 feet of any well,” Scholl said.
It is also very important to properly seal off old unused wells.
“Unused or old wells that are not properly abandoned (sealed off) can pose a significant risk to ground water quality,” she explained. “The steel casing in older drilled wells can develop cracks over time.
“Wells that are older yet were wider across, and often just lined with brick or field stone that can break down over time. Either situation does not provide a good barrier to prevent contaminants from reaching the groundwater. When old wells are left open, contaminants may drain down into them and leach into the groundwater system, making current sources of well water unsuitable for drinking,” Scholl said.
Serious consequences may result when leaving old wells open and exposed.
Once a contaminant reaches the groundwater it is difficult, if not impossible, to remove it and, depending on the contaminant, may lead to serious human health issues.
“Contaminated groundwater doesn’t just affect a single well either, but may also affect the water quality in adjacent newer functioning wells,” Scholl said. “Safety hazards should be considered with open wells, too. Older wells can be up to 6 feet across and 50 feet deep or deeper, leaving pets, children, or even adults vulnerable to stumbling into one causing serious injury, or worse.”
Those seeking information on how to get started with properly abandoning their Vilas County well should first contact a licensed well driller or pump installer to inspect the old well and request a written estimate for having it sealed off, Scholl said.
“As per §280.30(2) Wisconsin Statutes, all well abandonments are required to be completed by a licensed well driller or pump installer. The Vilas County Land and Water Conservation Department has a well abandonment program that provides funds for private landowners to help defray the costs associated with sealing up an old well.
“When a cost share agreement is signed with Vilas County, and you hire a well driller or a certified pump installer to properly seal off the well, you will be reimbursed 70% of the eligible associated costs,” she said.
To get started in the cost share program, contact Quita Sheehan or Carolyn Scholl at the Vilas County Conservation Department at 715-479-3747.
