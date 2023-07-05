Celebrating its 100th anniversary this season, the Eagle River Golf Course (ERGC) has remained a premier venue for golfers from across the Midwest, featuring a nicely manicured 18-hole course.
With a challenging and fun layout that features four sets of tees for varying skill levels, the course provides an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the game of golf. ERGC golf professional Anthony Sable said the great thing about golf is, “You don’t have to be good at it to have fun.”
Sable is entering his fourth season as the course pro, has been a PGA member for over 20 years, has experience giving lessons and noted that he highly enjoys being a part of the team at the ERGC.
“I love the North Woods,” said Sable. “My dad would take me and my siblings up here to fish as kids, and I always wanted to come back. I hope to retire here, maybe then I’ll have some time to golf.”
The ERGC has had a multitude of talented individuals hold the reigns throughout the years. William “Bill” Bradford ran the course as the general manager (GM) and was the restaurant manager from 1946-1984.
Tony Wallin took over as the head professional from 1985-1995, alongside Fred Fabian. Wallin was an accomplished golfer with several appearances at PGA tour events, and worked as a PGA rules official after moving on from Eagle River.
Erik Johnson then took over for Wallin in 1996, but left after one year to make way for PGA professional Brad Missling.
Missling managed the golf course from 1997-2012, providing lessons and expanding the pro shop’s inventory, alongside former superintendent Ken Smith, who came on during the Wallin days. Current head professional at St. Germain Golf Club, Margo Rodgers-Anderson, took over for Missling before moving on a year later.
Howard Manske then operated the golf course as GM until 2017. Patty Marquis, current PGA professional at Big Stone Golf Club in Three Lakes, ran ERGC for a few years before moving on as well.
Sable took over in 2020 and has continued the tradition of having dedicated individuals at the helm. The ERGC experienced record play volumes last year, according to Sable, and staff are expecting another great year currently as the course is in peak shape.
Originally built as a nine-hole course in 1923, prior to the incorporation of Eagle River as a city in 1937, the course has stood the test of time. In 1988, the course was redesigned for 18 holes by architect Don Herfort of Minneapolis with Wallin’s assistance.
Since its renovation, record play volumes and innovative greenskeeping techniques have kept the course in solid shape. It still continues to offer even the best golfers a run for their money, especially the back nine.
Players at the ERGC are also able to utilize a practice facility that includes a grass tee range, practice green, chipping area and practice bunker.
Whether gearing up to play a round or restocking after 18 holes, guests are invited to stop by the ERGC pro shop for all their golfing needs. With a bevy of golf bags, gloves, tees and apparel featuring brands such as Adidas and Footjoy, there’s something for everyone and the shop’s knowledgable staff will happily answer any questions.
After a round of golf, or just for a night out, patrons can take a seat at Link’s Pub and Grill in the clubhouse. Current owner and operator Art Hollis explained that the bar’s atmosphere allows guests to easily relax after a round, enjoy great food and have a drink surrounded by friends and family.
More than 20 names have held ownership over the clubhouse’s bar and grill throughout its tenure, yet the pub continues to offer an array of different food and beverage options for all ages, featuring weekly deals and specials.
With outside dining accommodations, a full-service bar and a sizable kitchen, Link’s Pub and Grill also provides an affordable option as a host location for special events and weddings. For more information about the pub, call 715-479-9005.
Those interested in obtaining more information about the golf course or to book a tee time, visit eaglerivergolfcourse.com, golfnow.com, the ERGC Facebook page or call 715-479-8111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.