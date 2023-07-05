vw 4a vw 4 ergc 4-06.14.23-ergc clubhouse '23 2.jpg
Year round residents and seasonal visitors are invited to come out to practice, a round of 9 or 18, or even a well prepared meal at the Eagle River Golf Course and The Links Pub and Grill.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary this season, the Eagle River Golf Course (ERGC) has remained a premier venue for golfers from across the Midwest, featuring a nicely manicured 18-hole course.

With a challenging and fun layout that features four sets of tees for varying skill levels, the course provides an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the game of golf. ERGC golf professional Anthony Sable said the great thing about golf is, “You don’t have to be good at it to have fun.”

