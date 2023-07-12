evers budget.jpg

Gov. Tony Evers signs the 2023-'25 state budget into law last Wednesday, June 5. He utilized Wisconsin's unique line-item veto to make changes to the budget sent over by the Legislature. —Contributed Photo

Gov. Tony Evers enacted the 2023-’25 biennial budget July 5, making changes to the budget sent by the Legislature by using his broad, constitutional veto authority.

The budget provides a historic increase in support to local communities for the first time in a decade: investing more than $1 billion in public education, making one of the largest state investments in workforce housing, investing in infrastructure, supporting Wisconsin farmers, and providing tax relief to working families, among several other critical priorities. 

