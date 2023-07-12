Gov. Tony Evers enacted the 2023-’25 biennial budget July 5, making changes to the budget sent by the Legislature by using his broad, constitutional veto authority.
The budget provides a historic increase in support to local communities for the first time in a decade: investing more than $1 billion in public education, making one of the largest state investments in workforce housing, investing in infrastructure, supporting Wisconsin farmers, and providing tax relief to working families, among several other critical priorities.
In doing so, Evers said he also gave the Legislature a “second chance” to complete its work on the biennial budget, calling the Legislature’s final budget that was sent back to the governor “imperfect and incomplete” for failing to meaningfully address the state’s ongoing workforce challenges, including an impending fiscal cliff for the state’s child care industry, even as the state has the largest surplus in state history.
“We have gotten to work these last four years making smart, strategic investments — and our economy shows it. So, we began this biennial budget process with historic opportunity, and with it, historic responsibility — not to be careless or reckless, but to save where we can and stay well within our means while still investing in needs that have long been neglected to protect the future we are working hard to build together,” he said.
Evers went on to say that, in addition to the critical efforts to expand access to affordable housing statewide, address polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in water, and make historic investments in communities across the state, he is also pleased this budget provides substantial and well-deserved increases in compensation for correctional officers, youth counselors, psychiatric care technicians, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders.
“It also uses surplus funds to support our Capital Budget to reduce the need to authorize new bonding and future debt service costs; provides sizeable investments in tourism marketing and advertising initiatives; and includes the resources necessary to continue our work fixing our roads and making sure our infrastructure is built for a workforce and economy of the 21st century.
“But even as I am glad the Legislature joined me in making critical investments in several key areas, the fact remains that this budget, while now improved through strategic vetoes, remains imperfect and incomplete.”
State Sen. Mary Felzkowski said, “On Wednesday, Gov. Evers signed the budget bill into law. With the strongest veto pen in the country, he was able to make 51 amendments to the package including, but not limited to: eliminating the middle class tax cut, allowing school districts to raise property taxes for the next 400 years, and slashing local town road funding.
“Despite some of these unfortunate changes, he did recognize and maintain the overall majority of the budget we sent him, confirming once again that regardless of the political rhetoric in Madison, this budget is good for Wisconsin.”
But the creative line-item vetoes used by Evers has been a source of contention among members of the GOP.
Rep. Rob Swearingen stated that, after months of constructive bipartisan negotiations, Gov. Evers “broke the deal” he made on school funding.
“In addition to getting rid of almost all tax relief, residents will notice a jump in property tax bills at the end of this year,” he said. “He used his line-item veto power to cobble together school funding meant for fiscal year 2024-2025, ensuring continual property tax increases until 2425.
“I am disappointed in this purely political move that again breached our trust in the governor and his office,” Swearingen said.
Felzkowski agreed, saying Gov. Evers used his veto pen in a way rarely seen before by striking out dashes, which in turn will allow school districts to levy for an additional $325 per student every year through the year 2425.
“That means your property taxes could continue to increase drastically every year for the next 400 years,” she said.
For the third straight budget, Swearingen said Evers has pulled what he calls “crucial funding” allocated to Lakeland STAR School/Academy — a charter school for autism in Wisconsin that caters to all diverse learners, not just students with autism spectrum disorder.
“Sen. Felzkowski and I have submitted a budget motion requesting a $750,000 investment into the Lakeland STAR for the past three budget cycles,” Swearningen said. “To put things into perspective, that is only .0007% of our state budget that would have helped this unique school that serves children with autism and special needs.
“Lakeland STAR plays a vital role in the North Woods; they just want the capacity to take on more students.
“Evers says, ‘State funding decisions should not pick winners and losers,’ but I can’t help but notice how many children with special needs are being overlooked in Vilas and Oneida counties,” Swearingen stated.
Adding to his displeasure, Swearingen said, “The governor slashed our $4.4 billion tax cut by 95%. He took an average of $537 in savings annually down to a max of $40.”
Budget highlights
Some of the top issues addressed by the new budget include a generational increase in shared revenue for local communities, additional school funding, expanding access to affordable housing, and ensuring access to safe, clean drinking water.
As previously reported in the News-Review, Vilas and Oneida counties will receive more than 1,000% increases in funding aid beginning next July. These funds will be available for general needs, but local towns and counties will ultimately decide how that money is allocated based on need. Common uses will likely include emergency services and public works.
The public school funding increase will be 10 times larger than the increase in spendable authority for public school districts in the 2021-’23 biennium, according to Evers.
“The vetoes also ensure school districts have predictable, long-term revenue limit spending authority increases to help meet rising costs for the foreseeable future,” Evers said.
The 2023-’25 biennial budget increases the level of state support from 67.8% in fiscal year 2022-’23 to an estimated 68.8% in fiscal year ‘23-’24, and 69.4% in ‘24-’25.
“These will be the highest levels of state support for school districts since the calculation was initiated in fiscal year 1996-’97 under the state’s former ‘two-thirds’ funding goal,” Evers said.
In addition to the $325 per-pupil increase on revenue limits each fiscal year, the new budget also increased the low revenue ceiling from $10,000 to $11,000 per pupil for the first year of the biennium.
“This is the largest increase in statewide revenue limit since revenue limits were first imposed on K-12 schools in 1993-’94, and it is permanent and base-building,” Evers said. “Further, these record-high per pupil revenue limit increases also have the potential to take the burden off community members when it comes to school funding, as it alleviates the need for districts to seek operating referenda.”
Expanding access to affordable housing is a critical part of helping address the workforce challenges facing the state, Evers said. The governor was glad to have the Legislature join him in providing one of the largest state investments in workforce housing — $525 million — in state history.
Investments include: $50 million in one-time funds to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), which, as a result of a partial veto, can be used to support a housing rehabilitation program to offer grants or forgivable loans to low- to moderate-income households to renovate or repair their current home and address hazards like lead and mold; $275 million in one-time funds for the newly created Residential Housing Infrastructure Revolving Loan Fund at WHEDA to provide low-interest loans that support the creation of new affordable and senior housing; and $100 million in one-time dollars to fund the newly created Main Street Housing Rehabilitation Revolving Loan fund at WHEDA to provide low-interest loans to improve rental workforce housing on the second or third floor of existing buildings.
The budget also gives $100 million in one-time funding for the newly created Commercial-to-Housing Conversion Revolving Loan Fund at WHEDA to provide loans for the conversion of vacant commercial buildings to new residential developments of workforce or senior housing; and increases the limit on notes and bonds that WHEDA can issue that are secured by a capital reserve fund from $800 million to $1 billion to continue to finance projects supported with an allocation of state and federal housing tax credits.
Evers noted that some of his initiative included in his budget were notably absent, including state funding for high-speed broadband, affordable and accessible child care, substantial categorical aid increases for our schools, and fully funded universal school breakfasts and lunches.
Also absent was funding investing in the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Technical College Systems; targeted tax relief for caregivers, parents, seniors, and veterans and their spouses; BadgerCare expansion; expanded paid family leave; legalizing and taxing marijuana much like alcohol; and investments in community-driven solutions to our workforce challenges.
“These aren’t controversial concepts; my budgets have always been about pragmatism and solutions, not wish lists or politics, from the beginning,” Evers said.
Evers added that, with this budget, he is giving the Legislature a second chance.
“I am using my broad, constitutional veto authority to ensure ample state resources are readily available for the Legislature to complete their work on this budget — to do the right thing, to rise to meet this moment of historic opportunity and responsibility, and to focus on passing real solutions for the urgent challenges facing our state.”
