park falls marshfield evers.jpg

Gov. Tony Evers and other Marshfield Medical Center officials visited Park Falls recently for the rebuild kickoff event. The project should be completed in 2025 and will bring better health care to area residents. —Contributed Photo

Ground was broken recently during a rebuild kickoff event for the Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls facility.

Gov. Tony Evers was on hand at the event earlier this month for the start of the project, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

