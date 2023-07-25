Gov. Tony Evers and other Marshfield Medical Center officials visited Park Falls recently for the rebuild kickoff event. The project should be completed in 2025 and will bring better health care to area residents. —Contributed Photo
Ground was broken recently during a rebuild kickoff event for the Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls facility.
Gov. Tony Evers was on hand at the event earlier this month for the start of the project, which is expected to be completed in 2025.
In 2022, the governor awarded $20 million through the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program to address the facility’s aging infrastructure, improve outdated inpatient rooms, create a dedicated urgent care space, and bring new sleep study and retail pharmacy services to the hospital.
“We’ve made progress over the last four years in expanding access to health care across our state, especially in our rural communities, to help address barriers to folks getting the care they need,” said Evers. “In Park Falls, where the next closest hospital is nearly an hour away, we were proud to invest $20 million to upgrade this facility and better serve the residents of Park Falls and the surrounding area. We must keep working to expand health care access in rural communities across the state — making sure every Wisconsinite has access to high-quality, affordable health care is not only good for our economy and our workforce, it’s also the right thing to do.”
Since 2019, Evers has been working to expand access to quality, affordable health care for all Wisconsinites, including in the state’s most rural communities which often face additional hurdles in ensuring residents have access to health care.
These efforts have included previous budget investments to increase support for rural health care providers and initiatives to invest in the state’s health care infrastructure, such as the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program.
This program was created by Evers to invest in capital projects that specifically support increasing access to health care for low-income, uninsured, and underserved communities.
To date, more than $100 million in grants have been awarded to 27 projects statewide to address health care access needs in communities across the state, including the project at Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.