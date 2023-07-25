The Vilas County Public Health Department recently completed its community health assessment, with survey results and input from local representatives indicating some of the main issues the county and surrounding communities are facing.

Through discussions and outreach, a number of other concerns were brought forth including the ever-rising cost of living, lack of affordable housing, and lack of health care available. Data also shows Vilas County has above-average suicide rates, alcohol-related deaths and drug use.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.