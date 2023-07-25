The Vilas County Public Health Department recently completed its community health assessment, with survey results and input from local representatives indicating some of the main issues the county and surrounding communities are facing.
Through discussions and outreach, a number of other concerns were brought forth including the ever-rising cost of living, lack of affordable housing, and lack of health care available. Data also shows Vilas County has above-average suicide rates, alcohol-related deaths and drug use.
The purpose of the assessment, which is state-mandated to be completed every five years, is for counties to use the results to create a community health improvement plan to look at ways to address issues going forward.
As part of the assessment, Tammi Boers, director of the Vilas County Public Health Department, also gathered information through a Community Café discussion where community members could share their ideas. Seven people attended the discussion, including participants from the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vilas County, Vilas County Social Services, Vilas County Veterans Services, Peter Christensen Health Center, and Compassus.
“It was a small group, but there was good discussion around the different areas,” Boers said. Those who could not attend the June 26 café in person were able to give feedback afterward and included input from Marshfield Clinic and the Vilas County News-Review.
Boers explained that the community health survey is a piece of the community health assessment.
“Other pieces include focus groups and key informant interviews. We would like to hear from all residents; however, the majority of the people who participated in our community survey this time around were females between the ages of 26 and 65 years of age with a bachelor’s degree,” Boers said.
“This is one of the reasons we do the focus groups and key informant interviews — to get input from people who may not do the survey but whose voices are important to hear.”
A number of issues were brought up not only in the community survey, but also in the focus groups and key informant interviews, Boers noted. These issues included access to care when it comes to specific needs, such as mental health resources for children and youth; or specialty treatments, such as cancer treatments.
But the remedies for these types of concerns is not an overnight fix.
“The health issues that the county as a whole works on, such as mental health, AODA (alcohol and other drug use), and chronic disease, can take years to see any improvements,” Boers said.
“For example, we know that access to care is an issue for residents, especially those that do not have ways to make it to their appointments or have access to a specialized provider. There are factors that can affect this from improving in a short period of time, such as having the means and someone to take individuals to the appointments,” she added.
Participants were asked what Vilas, Oneida and Forest counties’ strengths are, with responses indicating clean environment, access to community parks and green spaces, the ability for those living here to continue to live in their home or chosen community as they age, and good schools topping the list.
Meanwhile, the biggest areas for improvement included access to affordable housing, health care, child care, mental health and healthy foods.
Vilas County themes addressed in focus group discussions showed health care issues such as lack of providers, facilities and limited insurance coverage were all concerns, along with continuity of health care.
Focus group participants said the area’s high turnover of providers and lack of appointment availability, which can lead to poor quality health and dental care, are big concerns. Also topping the list was the lack of housing available, paired with the high prices and lack of transportation.
The top three improvements participants said they thought were needed were: better communication about events and available resources; more mental health providers; and more treatment options for people who abuse drugs.
Boers added that the number of youth who are vaping has increased, and alcohol use tends to be overlooked, noting Vilas County is the highest in the three counties (Forest, Oneida, and Vilas) in alcohol-related deaths and binge drinking.
While Boers doesn’t have actual causes for these spikes in Vilas County, she said there may be several factors to take into consideration; whether it’s the culture around alcohol in Wisconsin, the way a person chooses to cope, or potentially being linked to the area’s high rate of binge drinking.
Vilas County also has a high suicide rate — 21.2% per 100,000 residents; nearly double the national rate of 13.5% per 100,000.
“The suicides completed in Vilas County are typically older males. Circumstances around these deaths vary — it could be economic, loss of a loved one, mental health condition, or a physical health condition,” she said.
Data from the department shows that in 2018, three males died by suicide; 2019, five males; 2020, four males and two females, totaling six suicides; 2021, six males; and in 2022, two males. Ages of those individuals were not included in the report.
From the data collected, Boers said Vilas County is comparable in drug use to Forest and Oneida counties. For overdose deaths, a table provided by the Vilas health department indicates that between 2018 and 2022, there have been 21 accidental overdose deaths.
Boers added that, from the conversations, alcohol and marijuana/THC are predominately used in Vilas County, although she would have to reach out to local law enforcement for accurate data on other substances commonly abused.
Substance use within the county can also partially help explain the large number of pregnant adolescents (ages 15 to 19) in the area, which have fluctuated between 2016 and 2020, Boers noted.
“It is hard to say why without having high school data for Vilas County from the Youth Behavior Risk Survey. The survey not only provides information on sexual activity, but it also provides information on alcohol and other drug use, mental health conditions, support networks, which can all factor into sexual activity. And this in turn would affect the number of our adolescents becoming pregnant,” she said.
Vilas County has an active Mental Health Coalition that does different outreach events and presentations to address mental health and suicide prevention. There have been several campaigns to promote the suicide and crisis text line (741741), and the new 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
The coalition also provides Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) suicide prevention training, and has completed a coaster campaign to provide resources focusing on males.
“We continue to build our relationship with our local schools, businesses, and law enforcement to address alcohol use. This is an area that we need to continue our efforts on,” Boers added.
Population statistics
General data shows that 14% of households in Vilas County are at or below the poverty level, compared to 9% in Oneida, 16% in Forest, and 11% statewide.
Meanwhile, 44% of Vilas households don’t make enough money to cover the costs of basic needs, followed by Forest County at 40%, 35% in the state, and 33% in Oneida County.
Thirty-one percent of Vilas County’s population is age 65 and older, and data shows that 6% of those seniors are below the poverty line.
Between 2010 and 2020, Vilas County’s population grew by 7.55% to 23,763. In that same span, Oneida County’s population rose by 5.13%, while Forest County fell by 1.34%. Statewide, Wisconsin’s population increased 3.64%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.