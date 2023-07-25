The Vilas County Highway Committee debated action last week on Phase 3 of County Highway S in part of Conover and decided to table any action until further information is obtained and a recommendation from the town of Conover is received.
According to Vilas County Highway Commissioner, Troy Schalinske, they need to make a decision on working on that part of the road in front of existing cottages and Clear Lake, or construct a new route that goes behind the cottages.
“Parts of the highway were constructed on an old railroad grade, and drainage and steep sides along the road present a problem,” Schalinske said. “In winter, we have to truck snow from that area simply because there’s no place to push it.”
There were several people present who wanted to comment. Valerie Laabs said she felt Highway S actions of widening and removing sections that had sharp curves “took down the beauty of the road,” adding “we never had a problem with the road.”
She did agree moving the Phase 3 section behind the cabins is less intrusive, while another person agreed going behind the cabins is favorable.
Schalinske pointed out the county is applying for federal funds paying 20% of the cost, saying “we have to follow their guidelines,” which means a wider road than what’s there now.
“Drainage is the main problem (where the road now exists) and we’re trying to be active rather than reactive,” he added.
Committee member Jerry Burkett asked if anyone at the meeting had the road going past them.
“No” was the answer. He felt safety was a major concern and property values would increase, since most cabin owners would then have lake access if the road was behind them.
“I think we would want to know what the town (Conover) thinks; we need to ask them,” Burkett stated.
Commissioner Schalinske pointed out the town approved Phases 1 and 2, and the commission needs to have a public hearing and get the town’s view.
Committee Chairman Willy Otterpohl volunteered to talk to the town board. There will be no action until Conover has been contacted. The committee then tabled any decision on Phase 3 at this time.
Right now, if all things fall into place, actual construction is likely to begin in 2025.
Schalinske also told the committee what’s going on with other county highways. Highway A in Phelps from Highway 17 to Eagle Farm Road plans have been approved by Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), and bids are expected in November, 2024, with construction in 2025.
Graveling on Highway M south of Boulder Junction is expected to be completed this week, followed by paving. Highway M north of Boulder Junction is just waiting for a paving timeline from Pitlik & Wick.
Highway S from K to East Flowage Road traffic should be on the new segment by this week. The south portion has a possibility of paving this week or next.
Highway W Rest Lake Bridge is waiting on the DOT for the next steps regarding a design contract with Mead & Hunt.
