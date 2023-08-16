Summer months in the North Woods mean more time spent outdoors, recreating near waterbodies, and home improvement projects.
But something to watch out for in both humans and their pets is blastomycosis, commonly known as blasto for short.
According to Stephanie Van Natta, public health nurse for Vilas County Public Health Department, blasto is a fungal infection which can affect people and animals, such as cats and dogs. The infection primarily affects the lungs.
“Anyone can become infected with blastomycosis; however, the risk of getting it is low,” Van Natta said. “Vilas County has cases of blastomycosis reported yearly, so it is important for residents to be aware of how to protect themselves.”
Van Natta reported that the fungus that causes blasto grows in nature — it requires moist soil, decaying wood, and leaves.
“The tiny spores become airborne when the soil or debris is disturbed, and people and pets can breathe in these small spores. Illness can occur two to 15 weeks after breathing in the spores,” she said.
“People who work around wooded areas (forestry work, camping, or hunting), moist soils (around lakes and rivers), or disturbed soil (through digging or excavating), are more likely to become ill with blastomycosis. To prevent your chance of getting blastomycosis, avoid activities that could expose you to the spores that may lower your risk for infection.”
Some people may not have symptoms; however, the infection can be serious or even fatal.
Symptoms for blastomycosis can be similar to a respiratory illness and include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches, feeling very tired, or even skin sores that may look crusted and grow in size. The infection can spread from the lungs to other areas, such as skin or bones, Van Natta explained.
“People who have chronic illnesses, lung disease, smoke, or have weakened immune systems are more likely to have symptoms. If you are concerned you may have blastomycosis, please contact your health care provider. Most people who have blastomycosis will need treatment with a prescription medication,” she said.
Endemic to North
This toxic fungus is present in the Great Lakes states and the Mississippi and Ohio River valley areas, but it is uniquely endemic in Wisconsin, especially in northern parts of the state, according to Dr. Bruce Klein, pediatric infectious disease physician, UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
“Wisconsin sees among the highest rates of blastomycosis in the United States,” Klein said. “The fungus grows in damp acidic soils, particularly along river and stream banks, among leaves, pine needles, and decaying wood.”
Wisconsin’s annual blastomycosis rates range from 10 to 40 cases per 100,000, and is particularly present in northern counties of the state, while only approximately one or two cases per 100,000 are reported annually in other states where blastomycosis is present, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Wisconsinites who spend time outdoors should be aware of this respiratory illness, especially because it is treatable, Klein said.
“Some people experience only mild flu-like symptoms such as fever and cough, but others may develop pneumonia, and some may die if the fungus colonizes and overwhelms the lungs in the absence of treatment,” Klein said. “There is no vaccine to prevent blastomycosis and symptoms usually appear between three weeks and three months after a person breathes the fungal spores.”
If a person has symptoms, they will need to be seen by a doctor and treated with antifungal medication, Klein said.
The fungus is hard to avoid because it is so common in the environment, but people with weakened immune systems might want to avoid activities that involve disrupting soil in these areas, he said.
Klein has been studying blastomycosis for nearly 40 years. His early investigations in the 1980s led Wisconsin to become the first state in which blastomycosis was named a Category 2 legally required, reportable disease; a change that greatly facilitated future outbreak monitoring, Klein said.
Klein and his research team’s work on an outbreak in Marathon County in 2009 and 2010 discovered that people of Hmong ethnicity are genetically more susceptible to blastomycosis. Klein’s research team is currently investigating a range of genetic factors that may make some people more susceptible to the disease.
“The findings of this research can benefit all Wisconsin residents who spend time outdoors, possibly encountering Blastomyces dermatitidis spores as they hike, canoe, camp, hunt or just walk along riverbanks,” Klein said.
Danger to pets
Dr. Mark Thornborrow, veterinarian at Northwoods Animal Hospital, said that he sees a number of cases of the disease in pets — mainly dogs — each year.
Although it exists throughout the state, Thornborrow said it is more common in the North Woods.
“I practiced in Green Bay and we would see a few cases, maybe one or two, per year there. Up here, it’s probably five times that; closer to a dozen cases each year,” he said.
Blasto spores can be found in any fresh soil and spores can be activated whenever that soil is disturbed, whether through building a house, gardening, digging, or other outdoor activities.
These spores are prevalent throughout damp areas and can be found anywhere, but are more often in river or marshy areas. Thornborrow said blasto can present in dogs in a number of different ways, but the classic symptoms are coughing and fever.
“Dogs inhale the spores and that leads to coughing, usually a persistent cough,” he explained.
But he has seen it in what’s called disseminated form as well, where it comes through as skin sores on the feet, abscesses on the skin, and can even travel to the eyes, joints, spine, bones, and brain. It also can demonstrate symptoms such as limping or lameness if the disease presents in an animal’s joints.
“It can get pretty serious and sometimes lead to amputation of limbs if the abscesses get bad, removal of the eye, and sometimes even paralysis,” Thornborrow said.
Although usually found in late-stage cases, these symptoms are due to the inflammation that can occur inside the body. Blasto of the eye usually presents as cloudiness within the eye.
“There has been a test developed in the last five years called a urine antigen test that makes it (blasto) much easier to find,” Thornborrow said.
Prior to this antigen test, samples had to be taken from the lungs and tested to find organisms. The new test is much more sensitive, he added.
The antigen test is not cost-prohibitive and can be administered for about $200, although Thornborrow noted that price may vary depending on what clinic a pet owner is at.
He will often begin blasto treatment while still awaiting results, which may take 48 to 72 hours to get back.
Treatment of blastomycosis requires long-term antifungal medications which need to be administered for an average of two to six months of therapy.
Blasto also can be mistaken for other diseases in the area such as Lyme’s, and Thornborrow noted that if treatment for a different ailment isn’t showing results within a couple of days, pet owners should have their pet tested for blasto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.