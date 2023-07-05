U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled June 16 that Enbridge was to shutdown, remove and relocate 12 miles of its Line 5 pipeline from the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s lands within three years.
Conley also ruled Enbridge to pay more than $5 million in back-damages to the tribe, as the company continued operating the pipeline after an easement agreement with the band had allegedly expired in 2013.
Wis. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-7th District) released the following statement after Conley’s ruling.
“Line 5 is not only vital to the over 250,000 Wisconsinites that rely on propane to heat their homes, but also to our state’s economy,” said Tiffany. “All of this could be resolved if the Department of Natural Resources approved the Line 5 relocation permit, but Gov. Evers’ DNR has sat on their hands for over three years. Wisconsinites deserve better.”
The Bad River Tribe sued Enbridge in 2019, alleging this as a trespassing offense. Since then, both the Bad and White rivers have been damaged through shoreline erosion, due to excessive flooding and the Line 5 pipeline’s existence. Enbridge has offered to fix these issues by dropping sandbags to build retaining walls for the shoreline, but the band has not agreed to allow this.
Enbridge plans to appeal this verdict, citing a 1992 agreement with the Bad River Tribe that had allegedly given the energy proprietor permission to operate the pipeline on tribal lands until 2043. Enbridge spokesman Michael Barnes also detailed that the company plans to ask for a stay of Conley’s ruling while their appeal is heard.
Conley has stated on several occasions that frustration lies with both sides. Enbridge operating after the easement had expired does create a cause for concern, as does the Bad River Band’s unwillingness to accept solutions presented by Enbridge to remedy the erosion problem.
The relocation plan for the pipeline is currently being assessed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A decision on the relocation plan is expected in 2025. Enbridge estimated that, if approved, the relocation efforts should take about a year to complete.
For more information on the relocation plan, visit enbridge.com. Additional information on the Bad River Band’s history with the energy proprietor can be found at earthjustice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.